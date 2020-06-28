Barbara Durley passed away June 25, 2020. She was born in Richmond, VA; but lived her life in Petersburg, VA.
She was the oldest daughter of the late Emmett L. Poole and Polly Poole of Waverly, VA. She was predeceased by a sister Delores Wood.
She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Johnson (Ben) of Waverly and Debra Archer (David) of Dinwiddie and her beloved nieces and a nephew.
Barbara graduated from Petersburg High School in 1964. She was employed by Titmus Optical Co. for over 40 years. She retired from Boars Head at the age of 71. She is dearly loved and will be missed.
Service arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
She was the oldest daughter of the late Emmett L. Poole and Polly Poole of Waverly, VA. She was predeceased by a sister Delores Wood.
She is survived by her sisters, Peggy Johnson (Ben) of Waverly and Debra Archer (David) of Dinwiddie and her beloved nieces and a nephew.
Barbara graduated from Petersburg High School in 1964. She was employed by Titmus Optical Co. for over 40 years. She retired from Boars Head at the age of 71. She is dearly loved and will be missed.
Service arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.