|
|
Mrs. Barbara Edith King, 76, peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She completed this earthly journey with strength, grace and courage. She was born in Spring Grove, Virginia, on July 24, 1943. She is the daughter of the late Charlie and Pearl Stewart. She grew up with her brother, the late Charlie Stewart Jr., and sister, Mattlyn Debrick.
She joined her beloved Morning Star Baptist Church at an early age and remained a devoted member until her earthly work was done. She had been the treasurer of the missionary ministry and Pastor's Aide and was the secretary for the Morning Star newspaper.
Barbara attended school in Surry County and graduated from L.P. Jackson High School in 1962. She met the love of her life, the late Donald C. King, and they were married for over 50 years. They were blessed with their only child, Tonya. While Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army, Donald, Barbara and Tonya spent most of their lives traveling the world.
The family lived in Massachusetts, Taiwan, Japan, Virginia, Germany and New York. The family settled in Petersburg, Virginia, after Donald retired from the Army. Barbara then continued her federal career and worked at Fort Lee and Defense General Supply Center, where she retired in 2010 with over 20 years of service from her position at Fort Lee.
Although Barbara had many life challenges, she was always the pillar of strength, always willing to help and care for others. She loved her family and friends, and her ability to endure is an example for all to follow. Her infectious smile and laughter will be missed.
In addition to her work with the church, Barbara was an active member of the community. She was a member of the Western Hills Neighborhood Watch, AARP and was a former member of the Philos Club (an affiliate organization to Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority). She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society. She belonged to two chapters and was always actively involved, traveling to attend events and supporting her Red Hat sisters.
Barbara's memory will be forever cherished by her devoted and loving daughter, Tonya Lovelace (Ricky); grandchildren, Ricky Jr., Xavier and Carla of Sterling, VA; sister, Mattlyn Debrick (Ferdinand) of Prince George, VA; sister-in-law, Maggie Stewart of Spring Grove, VA; nieces, Carnita Stewart of Petersburg, VA, Cheryl Mott (Cecil) of Erial, NJ, Shauna Blount (Steven) of New Bern, NC; devoted uncle, Vernis King of Burlington, NJ; devoted cousins, Ann Fields (Wilbert), Rachel Carroll of Prince George, VA, Audrey Wiggins of Richmond, VA, Dwight King and Diane King Jackson (Herley) of Richmond, VA and Garry King (Felicia) of Augusta, GA. She was always surrounded by a host of devoted friends and neighbors, Earnestine Moore, Mike and Martha Fisher, Mary Booth Jones, Gloria Ellis, Martha Harris, Darrell Jones, Dottie and Melvin Jones, Arnetia Mason, the LPJHS Class of 1962; a host of devoted family and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 19121 Brandon Road, Spring Grove, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert Elliott Jr., pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at the church cemetery.
The family will assemble at 12:00 noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 1629 Darby Drive, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 11 to July 12, 2019