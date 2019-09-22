|
|
Barbara Folke Bennett, 79, of Church Road, VA passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born in Stanford, Connecticut she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Marion Thomas Folke; and was also preceded in death by her brother, Thomas "Tommy" Folke.
Mrs. Bennett was a 1960 graduate of the Petersburg General Hospital Professional School of Nursing, where she received her diploma of nursing. After graduating, she went on to work for Petersburg General Hospital (now Southside Regional Medical Center) where she retired as Nurse Manager of 3 South after 39 years of dedicated service. Barbara was a longtime faithful member of Central Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher, member of the Sonshine Ladies, Vacation Bible School volunteer, or wherever she was called to serve. Barbara will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, dedicated mother and proud nana.
Mrs. Bennett is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, George S. "Jack" Bennett, Jr.; five children, Richard Alan "Ricky" Bennett and wife, Tami, Laurie Bennett Netherland and husband, Mike, Kimberly Bennett "Kim" Winfield and husband, Stan, Kelley Bennett Frakes and husband, Patrick, and Jennifer Bennett "Jenney" Walters and husband, Jeff; nine grandchildren, Michael Netherland and wife, Taylor, Rachel Bennett, Rebecca Bleistein and husband, Cory, Katelyn Frakes, Samantha Salama, Hunter Frakes, Bennett Walters, Hannah Frakes and Bailey Walters; and numerous other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Central Baptist Church, with the Reverend Jacob Drake, officiating. Interment will follow at Ocran United Methodist Church Cemetery, Sutherland, VA.
Flowers are welcome, or contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 6405 Courthouse Rd., Church Road, VA 23833 in memory of Barbara Bennett. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019