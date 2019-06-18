Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
West End Baptist Church
Barbara Hodges Martin, 89, of Dinwiddie County, VA, widow of John Henry Martin, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late John and Jennie Price Hodges. A lifelong member of West End Baptist Church, Mrs. Martin retired from Brown & Williamson after 31 years of service, and later worked as a bus aide for Dinwiddie County Public Schools. She was a volunteer at Southside Regional Medical Center, enjoyed reading and crocheting, but perhaps was best known for her delicious baked goods. She is survived by her daughters, Toni Martin Traylor (Terry) and Melinda Martin Frederick (Kenneth Hall); son, John Thomas "JT" Martin (Becky); grandchildren, Dustin H. Traylor, Lauren A. Traylor, Craig Winn and Brooke M. Winn; great-grandchildren, Tessa A. Brayboy, Mason G. Winn and Alice M. Traylor; and sister, Dorothy H. Beville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at West End Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hughes, pastor officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West End Baptist Church, 6506 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie, VA 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 18 to June 19, 2019
