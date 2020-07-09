1/1
BARBARA HORNE
Barbara Brown Horne of Colonial Heights gained her heavenly wings on Monday, July 6, 2020. Barbara was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Brown and William Horne; a son, Keith Brown; and a daughter, Dora Thompson. Barbara was a devoted member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She had been looking forward to the day she would reunite with her loved ones and friends. She is survived her granddaughter, Stacey Faille (Richard) of Colonial Heights; daughter-in-law, Diane Jenkins of Hopewell; stepdaughters, Kathy Taylor and Mitzi Crowder of Chester; grandsons, Matthew Taylor of Chester and Joey Jenkins (Christi) of Hopewell; granddaughters, Lee-Lyn and Oaklee of Hopewell; great-grandson, Matthew Taylor of Chester; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews & special friends. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Rev. Dr. Andy Brockelman and Deacon Bob Miller officiant. Burial will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
JUL
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
