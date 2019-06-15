|
|
Ms. Barbara Jean Pitt Thomas, of Petersburg, VA, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born to the late William Pitt Jr. and Eloise Shaw Pitt, affectionately known as "Momma Dear," on April 22, 1954, in Prince George, VA.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Barrel Fisher and Pearl Mae Shaw and William and Doll Baby Pitt; nephews, Dewayne A. "Horn" Seward and Aaron M. "Soul" Seward; great nephew, Rollie "Lil' Rollie" Brown.
She is the second youngest of five siblings. She attended Peabody Middle School and received her diploma from Petersburg High School. She was an avid decorator. Barbara also enjoyed the arts, singing, attending church, football, traveling and working with children. She was employed at Honeywell, Dupont and the Petersburg School System for many years.
Barbara is survived by one daughter, DeShandria Pitt; former spouse, Jerome E. Thomas; two sisters, Joan P. Cunningham (Lester) and Minister Janet P. Seward; two brothers, William Pitt III (Verhonda) all of Petersburg, and Michael W. Pitt of North Carolina; three aunts, Shirley Ray and Lillian Branford (Kenneth), both of Chesterfield, VA and Bonita Shaw of Philadelphia; four uncles, Jessie Shaw of Petersburg, Arnold Shaw and George Shaw (Maxcine) of Ohio and Teddy Shaw; nieces, Pamela Nicholas, Valeria Pritchett, Karen Fowlkes (James), Dena Strange (Theodore), Melissa Briggs, Tonika Pitt, William Pitt IV and Blake M. Evans of North Carolina; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Lamont A. Hobbs, pastor, Elder Earl Tucker, eulogist and Elder Theodore Strange, officiating. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the the funeral establishment.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service at 4610 Fairway Road, North Dinwiddie, VA. The family may be contacted by calling at 804-861-3319 or 804-919-0977.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 15 to June 16, 2019