Ms. Barbara Jean Smith Baugh, departed this life on January 21, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on August 1, 1942, to the late Charles and Dorothy Smith. Barbara Jean was supported throughout her life by her adoptive mother, Ms. Blanche Johnson who also preceded her in death.
Barbara Jean was educated in the Petersburg City Public School System and worked various jobs throughout her life. Barbara Jean was married to Warn Lee Baugh in 1968 and to this union one child, Timothy was born.
Barbara Jean was known for her quick tongue and sense of humor. Barbara Jean enjoyed completing word search puzzles, watching television, listening to Barry White, and enjoying time with those closest to her. Barbara Jean attended First Baptist Church, Harrison Street, Petersburg, prior to her health declining.
In addition to her parents and adoptive mother, Barbara Jean was predeceased by her son, Michael Smith; and her best friend, Gloria Jean Robinson.
Barbara Jean leaves to cherish her memory: two sons, Eric Smith and Timothy Baugh (LaTonya); three grandchildren, Shameka Robinson, Tanji Battle and Shakkari Briggs; and four great grandchildren. Barbara Jean also is remembered by two brothers, Ronald and Robert Smith and other loved ones to include her former husband, Warn Lee Baugh; two step-daughters, Juanita Branch and Shana Baugh; one brother-in-law, Lawrence Baugh; four sisters-in-law, Mary Wilkins, Joyce Ann Williams, Gloria Gales and Rose Baugh; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other devoted relatives and friends to include: Paula Harris, Paula Allen, Lloyd Banks, Robert Butler, Lynn Baker, Warlock Skinner and Patricia Gilmore.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020