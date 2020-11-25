Ms. Barbara Jean Walker Hargraves, 66, affectionately known as "Dirty Red" or "BJ" was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020, after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. Barbara Jean was born to the late Hazeline Mason Walker and Berrell Walker, Sr. on February 20, 1954. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Jacqueline Jones and Charleen E. Walker, and brother-in-law Charles A. Orr, Jr.
Barbara Jean was educated in the Dinwiddie County Public School system and spent several years working in the hospitality industry. Always the life of the party, Barb loved to have a good time with family and friends. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met and will truly be missed.
Barbara Jean leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Antonio S. Walker and Daymond L. Walker; two grandchildren; Zaynah Clary and Mason Washington and four great-grandchildren; five sisters, Paulette Mason (James) of Petersburg, Sandra Mason-Jones (Alexander) of Chester, Gloria Hall of Dinwiddie, Felicia Orr (Fred) of Petersburg, and Tiyonne Henderson (Quinton) of Dinwiddie; two brothers, Berrell Walker, Jr. (Warkeeta) of Prince George and James Cook of Albany, NY; five aunts, Edna Griffin, Gertrude Jones (Preston), Rosa Mason, Ellen Walker, and Vera Walker; her devoted companion of over 20 years Kenny "Nose" Jones and his daughter, Sha-Quita Chapman, of Petersburg; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; devoted friends Danny and Myra Adams of Durham, NC, Shelia Forbes and family, Curtis Smith, the Piney Beach and Blandford communities, and a host of other family and friends that are too numerous to name.
A public viewing will be held from 12 pm to 8 pm Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel.
A outside celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 P.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020 on the rear grounds of the funeral home. In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
The family will receive friends at 319 Irving Street, Petersburg.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us