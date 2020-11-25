Philippian 1:21-23

For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. If I am to go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose. I do not know. I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far.



SHE TRADE IN THE WORN OUT EARTHLY SUIT FOR A FOREVER GLORIFIED SUIT WITH HER FATHER IN HEAVEN



Farewell BARBARA (JEAN) HARGRAVES your work is now done here on earth take your rest and sleep in peace until we all meet again on the other shore.



My friend you will be miss sleep in peace my Blandford having fun always.

Yvette Lewis Hill- Harris

Friend