1/1
BARBARA JEAN WALKER HARGRAVES
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Barbara Jean Walker Hargraves, 66, affectionately known as "Dirty Red" or "BJ" was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020, after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. Barbara Jean was born to the late Hazeline Mason Walker and Berrell Walker, Sr. on February 20, 1954. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Jacqueline Jones and Charleen E. Walker, and brother-in-law Charles A. Orr, Jr.

Barbara Jean was educated in the Dinwiddie County Public School system and spent several years working in the hospitality industry. Always the life of the party, Barb loved to have a good time with family and friends. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met and will truly be missed.

Barbara Jean leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Antonio S. Walker and Daymond L. Walker; two grandchildren; Zaynah Clary and Mason Washington and four great-grandchildren; five sisters, Paulette Mason (James) of Petersburg, Sandra Mason-Jones (Alexander) of Chester, Gloria Hall of Dinwiddie, Felicia Orr (Fred) of Petersburg, and Tiyonne Henderson (Quinton) of Dinwiddie; two brothers, Berrell Walker, Jr. (Warkeeta) of Prince George and James Cook of Albany, NY; five aunts, Edna Griffin, Gertrude Jones (Preston), Rosa Mason, Ellen Walker, and Vera Walker; her devoted companion of over 20 years Kenny "Nose" Jones and his daughter, Sha-Quita Chapman, of Petersburg; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; devoted friends Danny and Myra Adams of Durham, NC, Shelia Forbes and family, Curtis Smith, the Piney Beach and Blandford communities, and a host of other family and friends that are too numerous to name.

A public viewing will be held from 12 pm to 8 pm Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel.

A outside celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 P.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020 on the rear grounds of the funeral home. In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

The family will receive friends at 319 Irving Street, Petersburg.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Petersburg Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
02:30 PM
Joseph M. Johnson Funeral home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
19 entries
November 24, 2020
To the Walker family I am so sorry for your loss Barbara jean will be miss by many.Bar Jean I'm not going to say goodbye I will see you soon RIP
Shirlene Barlow(Dietz)
Friend
November 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cynthia Talley
Friend
November 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Natscha Robinson
Friend
November 23, 2020
My prayers are with you all during this difficult time of bereavement. So sorry to hear about Barbara Jean.
India Dodson-Rives
Family
November 23, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
James"Billy", Wilburt, & Hattie Bonner
Family
November 23, 2020
Loved you cuzzin may you Rest in peace. Family you have our deepest sympathy love y'all
Lydia Francois
Family
November 22, 2020
So sorry for the passing of your love one Barbara Jean. She was a joy to be around for sure. First met her in Piney Beach. We had some good times for sure. My condolences to you all. She got her wings and the gates of Heaven were open and welcome her home. Stay strong family. Take your time grieving. THIS TOO SHALL PASS! ❤

From The Mallory Family
Janette Mallory Coles
Friend
November 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief. May the love of family, friends and special memories bring you comfort.
Vilma Short
November 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Wanda Henderson-Jarrett
Family
November 21, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW
MARY NELSON
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
Philippian 1:21-23
For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. If I am to go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose. I do not know. I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far.

SHE TRADE IN THE WORN OUT EARTHLY SUIT FOR A FOREVER GLORIFIED SUIT WITH HER FATHER IN HEAVEN

Farewell BARBARA (JEAN) HARGRAVES your work is now done here on earth take your rest and sleep in peace until we all meet again on the other shore.

My friend you will be miss sleep in peace my Blandford having fun always.
Yvette Lewis Hill- Harris
Friend
November 20, 2020
Iris Mays
Family
November 20, 2020
Iris Mays
Family
November 20, 2020
Iris Mays
Family
November 20, 2020
Iris Mays
Family
November 20, 2020
Iris Mays
Family
November 20, 2020
Cousins Forever, Always Love
Iris Mays
Family
November 19, 2020
My Heartfelt condolences to my brother Kenneth (Nose) and the Walker family during this time of bereavement.
Curtis Johnson
Family
November 19, 2020
My hearthfelt condolences to my Brother Kenneth (Nose) and the Walker family during this time of bereavement.
Curtis Johnson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved