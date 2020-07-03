My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Barbara Williams. We are living in very difficult times, and loosing a loved one is a traumatic and painful experience that can leave those left behind devastated. In times like these people look for comfort and understanding. How reassuring is it to have a loving God that "will become what he chooses to become." (Exodus 3:14) A father, friend, comforter, rescuer, teacher, and a awesome source of strength. Never doubt him, always trust him.

Sincerely,

A friend