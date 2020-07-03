1/1
BARBARA JEAN WILLIAMS
1965 - 2020
Ms. Barbara Jean Williams went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. Affectionately known as "Aunt Jean Jean" to her nieces and nephews, she was born to James and Anna Williams on January 17, 1965 in Prince George, Virginia. She was baptized at Mount Hope Baptist Church in Prince George and also graduated from Prince George High School. Barbara Jean was raised at "Lumptown" in Prince George but relocated to Harlem, New York before returning to reside in Prince George in 2011.

Barbara's two children, Samuel King and Mariah Williams were her world, as were her two grandchildren, Mikael and Laiyah King. She is also survived by her parents, James and Anna Williams of Prince George; three sisters, Deborah Vaughan (Alwyn) and Jeanette Charity both of Prince George, and Velma Williams (George) of Hopewell; four brothers, James Walter Williams of Prince George, John "Marvin" Williams (Alice) of Wakefield, Tyrone Crockett of Petersburg, and one devoted, Wayne Williams of Prince George; one devoted godmother, Mildred Nick of Harlem with whom she lived during her time in New York; three maternal aunts and one uncle, Ruby Jones (Bob) of Prince George, Hannah Evans of Disputanta, Barbara Williams and John Allen (Shirley) both of Hopewell; four paternal aunts and three paternal uncles, Martha Doswell (Ralph) of Surry, Cora Jones (Samuel) of Prince George, Doris Atkins (Marlowe) of Petersburg, Viola Price and Horace Williams (Pat), Vincent Williams and Leslie Williams both of Hopewell; nine nieces and nephews, three devoted Devlyn Charity, Debony Comer, and Antonio Vaughan (Jemika); nine great nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins and friends, among them Hilda Maple, John Allen, Tressa Holden, Maranda Williams, Brenda Hawkins, Alphonso Allen, Aquanetta Toval, Jimmy Pate, Elaine Kidd, Conne Franklin, Wayne and Jacquelyn Martin, Greg Allen, and Omari Williams.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Mt. Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Service
11:00 AM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family. My prayers and thoughts are with you all. May God keep you strong and united through this tough time.
Juanita Washington
July 1, 2020
To the Williams Family, Wishing you peace to bring comfort, the courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Monica Jefferson
July 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to you and the family. You are in our prayers.
Jackie Allen
Family
June 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rhonda Bailey
Friend
June 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Barbara Williams. We are living in very difficult times, and loosing a loved one is a traumatic and painful experience that can leave those left behind devastated. In times like these people look for comfort and understanding. How reassuring is it to have a loving God that "will become what he chooses to become." (Exodus 3:14) A father, friend, comforter, rescuer, teacher, and a awesome source of strength. Never doubt him, always trust him.
Sincerely,
A friend
June 30, 2020
Was shock to hear of your passing cousin but I know you're in a better place. Fella came and got you. Your memories will forever be in my heart and our fb chats. Rest Easy. To My Williams family you have my most sincerest condolences.
Jackie Cookie Tyler
Family
