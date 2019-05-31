Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
3110 Greenwood Avenue
Colonial Heights, VA
Barbara Joyce Burcham, born on September 24, 1935, of Colonial Heights, died on May 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul G. Burcham; her daughter, Sherry Anderson and sisters, Doris Tipton and Elizabeth "Doodie" Witt. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for over 50 years and was a member of the Lastovica Class for a number of years. Joyce's greatest joy was her love of God and for her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Randy Burcham (Debbie), Mark Burcham (Rhonda), Jimmy Burcham and Tommy Burcham; son-in-law, Eddie Anderson; grandchildren, Addison Anderson, Katie Ackerman (Ryan), Becky Partin (Seth), Lauren Davis (Jay), Jamie Burcham (Sarah), Emily Anderson, Stevie Jackson (Cory), Amy Murray (Tyler), Molly Anderson, Andrew Burcham (Claudia) and Casey Burcham; five great-grandchildren; brother, William "Bubba" Francis; sister, Gwen Vincent (Jimmy) and numerous nieces & nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Dr. Andy Brockelman officiating. Interment will be held in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 31 to June 1, 2019
