Barbara Lamerle Simpkins, 83, of Dinwiddie, passed away on July 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Forrest Simpkins, and son, Glenn Simpkins. She is survived by her son, Thomas Michael Simpkins (Donna); daughter, Susan Carol Simpkins (Rob Gies); grandchildren, Richard Puryear (Ashley), Christopher Puryear (Sarah), Curtis Simpkins and Ryan Simpkins (Khara); great-grandchildren, Peyton Puryear, Brayden Puryear, Symon Simpkins, London Simpkins and Kenzelee.
Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid bingo player and could be found playing at the Moose Lodge or the American Legion.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the Petersburg Chapel of the J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 14 to July 15, 2019