Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA SIMPKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA L. SIMPKINS


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA L. SIMPKINS Obituary
Barbara Lamerle Simpkins, 83, of Dinwiddie, passed away on July 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Forrest Simpkins, and son, Glenn Simpkins. She is survived by her son, Thomas Michael Simpkins (Donna); daughter, Susan Carol Simpkins (Rob Gies); grandchildren, Richard Puryear (Ashley), Christopher Puryear (Sarah), Curtis Simpkins and Ryan Simpkins (Khara); great-grandchildren, Peyton Puryear, Brayden Puryear, Symon Simpkins, London Simpkins and Kenzelee.

Barbara was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid bingo player and could be found playing at the Moose Lodge or the American Legion.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, at the Petersburg Chapel of the J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 14 to July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now