Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
4415 County Drive
Petersburg, VA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
4415 County Drive
Petersburg, VA
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Hampton National Cemetery
Interment
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Hampton National Cemetery
BARBARA LEE KIRK Obituary
Barbara Lee Kirk, 87, of Prince George went to be with the Heavenly Father on February, 8, 2020. Born in West Virginia, she is the daughter of the late Charles W. Cotton and Rose Perry Cotton. Barbara is also predeceased by her son, Larry Wayne Kirk; sister, Margie Seacrist; brother, Gene Cotton; and her loving husband of 53 years, Thomas Kirk. She is survived by her children, Nita McDaniel (Larry), Thomas Lee Kirk, Bandy Byers (Jeff), Brenda Kirk, Conrad Kirk (Denise); grandchildren, Troy, Michael, Robert, Bethany and Conrad; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to cherished friends, Becky and Bertie and the entire staff of Brighter Living for their exceptional and loving care. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4415 County Drive, Petersburg VA 23805. Her Catholic Mass ceremony will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the church. A graveside service and final rest will conclude in Hampton National Cemetery on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
