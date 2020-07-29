Barbara Lomax Crawley, 67, of Carson, Virginia, passed away in her sleep on July 23, 2020.



She was born on September 11, 1952 in Stuttgart, Germany. She was the daughter of the late Willis Robert Lomax and Nellie F. Washington Lomax. She was christened at an early age in Germany and was baptized at New First Baptist Church, Petersburg, Virginia . She graduated from Spingarn High School in Washington, DC in 1968. She has worked for C & P Telephone Company and Titmus Eyeglass for a number of years. She was also a care giver to many.



She is survived by her son, Algernon E. Crawley Jr. and wife, Hanna of Glen Burnie, Maryland; two grandchildren, Algernon E. Crawley lll (Trae) and Alexander E. Crawley, Also survived by former husband, Algernon E. Crawley Sr. (Patricia Battle Crawley) of Maryland; brother, Sterling Lomax (Deceased), sister-in-law, Helen Lomax (Washington D.C.) and brother-in-law, Charles Crawley of Petersburg; childhood friend, Rev. Betty Jackson of (Petersburg, VA), caregiver and friend, Nancy Tucker and family. Loved and cared for by her best friend, Rebecca Thorne; three devoted friends, Diane Harris, Charline Lipcomb and Daryl Lewis.



Barbara was a very happy person and had a good time with all of her friends and family. She loved her T.V. shows, movies and music. The song 'My Way' by Frank Sinatra comes to mind in remembrance. This casts a light on her bubbly effect on others as she could turn a frown to a smile instantly. Unique, would be a way to describe the feelings she graced us with. She will always be remembered as someone with a vision of Love.



John 4:8 Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.



A Celebration of life will be held on Friday July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home, with the Rev. Alexander Williams, officiating. Burial will be private. Public viewing will be held on Thursday evening July 30, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store