J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
BARBARA LOUISE MORELOCK Obituary
Barbara Louise Morelock, 77, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born in Exeter, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Claude and Annie Marie Warden Summers; and was also preceded in death by a son, Derrick Morelock; five brothers, Earl, Jimmie, Bill, Gary and Glen; and a sister, Wanda. Mrs. Morelock was retired from Honeywell after 26 years of dedicated service and was a longtime member of Broadway Baptist Church in Hopewell.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jimmy R. Morelock; two sons, Jimmy D. Morelock and wife, Toni and Mitchell Morelock; three grandchildren, John, Traci and Cory Morelock; one great-granddaughter, Anniston; six sisters, Brenda, Judy, Nell, Velva, Karen and Darlene; two brothers, Robert and Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Merchant's Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American in memory of Barbara Louise Morelock. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
