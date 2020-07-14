Barbara Mohn, age 79, of Ford, Virginia, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Barbara was born on September 21, 1940, in Petersburg, VA, to Maggie & Charlie Seymour. Barbara had a life long passion for writing. She wrote stories, songs and poems; many that were published in the Progress Index. She also worked many years on her family tree. Barbara had a love for music and singing with her siblings. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Maggie & Charlie Seymour; husband, Richard Mohn, Sr; siblings, Fritzi, Joyce, Tootie and Randy. Barbara is survived by her children, Ricky Mohn (Crystal), Dewane Mohn (Babette), Butch Mohn (Melissa); four grandchildren, Ricky, Danielle, Katelinn and Kevin, four great-grandchildren; siblings, Ernestine (Poppy) Garrett, Dorothy Jordan and Mike Seymour as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery,etersburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Heartland Hospice of Chesterfield, VA for all of their support.