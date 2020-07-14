1/1
BARBARA MOHN
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Mohn, age 79, of Ford, Virginia, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Barbara was born on September 21, 1940, in Petersburg, VA, to Maggie & Charlie Seymour. Barbara had a life long passion for writing. She wrote stories, songs and poems; many that were published in the Progress Index. She also worked many years on her family tree. Barbara had a love for music and singing with her siblings. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Maggie & Charlie Seymour; husband, Richard Mohn, Sr; siblings, Fritzi, Joyce, Tootie and Randy. Barbara is survived by her children, Ricky Mohn (Crystal), Dewane Mohn (Babette), Butch Mohn (Melissa); four grandchildren, Ricky, Danielle, Katelinn and Kevin, four great-grandchildren; siblings, Ernestine (Poppy) Garrett, Dorothy Jordan and Mike Seymour as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Blandford Cemetery,etersburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Heartland Hospice of Chesterfield, VA for all of their support. Services are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory, Lawrenceville, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Blandford Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA 23868
(434) 848-2113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved