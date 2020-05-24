|
Our hearts were saddened by the passing of our beloved, Mrs. Barbara P. Brown of 13214 Mill Lane, Waverly, VA, on Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. She was 68 years old, born on July 31, 1951 to the late Richmond and Mary S. Parker.
She was a dedicated member of the Mt. Moriah United Church of Christ, Waverly, VA, where she served in many capacities. She will truly be missed from our presence. She was retired from Titmus Optical (Honeywell) for a number of years.
She leaves to cherish her memory: a husband of 49 years, Floyd Lowery Brown; one daughter whom she loved dearly, Terri L. Brown; brother, Richmond L. Parker, Jr. (Hattie) of Hopewell, VA; three sisters, Mary Liza and Iris Westbrook (Calvin) both of Waverly and Carlene Fogg (Steve) of Petersburg, VA; one brother-in-law, Russell Butts (Rosetta) of Waverly, VA; an adopted sister, Agnes Brown (Clarence) of Disputanta, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Amongst her friends: her co-workers in whom she mentioned often, Little One, Sandra, Miss Corrine and Susan; her extended family: the Lowery's, Preston (Minnie), Marvin (Peggy), James Lowery and Gloria Lowery.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Mt. Moriah United Church of Christ Cemetery, Waverly, VA, the Rev. Shelton Smith, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 24 to May 25, 2020