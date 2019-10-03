|
Barbara Virginia Chumbley, 82, of Chester, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous 5 year battle with lung cancer on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Mrs. Chumbley was born in Suffolk, VA, on December 23, 1936, and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard Chumbley, Sr.; two sons, Charles "Chuck" Chumbley, Jr. and Christopher Eugene Chumbley; and a brother, Lawrence Melvin Lyons. Mrs. Chumbley was known as the "Egg Lady" for her love of collecting egg vases. She enjoyed antiquing, going to flea markets, backyard bird watching, fishing and crabbing at Virginia Beach. Her greatest love in life was spending time with her precious grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Ina Chumbley Vidalakis and her husband, Dr. George Vidalakis; grandchildren, Michael George Vidalakis and Stephanie Diane Hurda and husband, Brandon; her sister, Susan Scukanec; one sister-in-law, Sarah Lyons; one niece and three nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 2151, Memphis TN, 38101 or to Every Snout Counts Foundation, 3012 Sherwood Lane, Hopewell, VA 23860 in memory of Barbara Chumbley. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019