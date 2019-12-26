|
|
Barry Randolph Resnick, 69, of Colonial Heights, VA, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late Albert and Mildred Vaughan Resnick, and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Resnick and Leslie Resnick. As a teenager, Barry began working in the family business, Jet Furniture, and was a co-owner and manager of the business. A past president of the Petersburg Retail Merchants Association, he was also a founder and developer of Lucky Lake Gem and Mineral Mine. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Colonial Heights. Barry loved spending time outdoors and in "the country." He was a faithful servant of the Lord and will be remembered as the most compassionate, grateful, generous, and positive person we have ever known.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Brenda Bennett Resnick. Together, they raised three children, Rodney Miles, Greg Miles (Kathleen), and Amanda Resnick. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Joshua Miles (Meghan), Blake Miles, Dillon Miles, Claudia Miles, Vivian Miles, and Margo Miles; great-grandchildren, Maddie Miles and Abigail Miles; a brother, Jeffrey Resnick; a sister, Dale Resnick Call; an uncle, Allen Vaughan, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church followed by interment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday also at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3701 Conduit Road, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 or Bon Secours Hospice c/o Richmond Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Avenue, 2nd Floor, Richmond, VA 23230.
Services by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019