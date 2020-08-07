1/1
BARRY WOODRUFF BARLOW
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Woodruff Barlow, 63, of Chester, passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born September 15, 1956, to the late George W. Barlow, Sr. and Bobbie Sue Woodruff Barlow. Barry is survived by his wife, Mary J. Barlow; two children, Amy Cutrone and Barry "Jason" Barlow (Andrew J. Friski); two granddaughters, Hannah Blevins and Chloe Cutrone; two stepchildren, Dennis T. Barker, Jr. (Rhonda) and David W. Barker; five step-granddaughters, Kelsey, Hannah, Jordan, Cameron, and Leigha; two brothers, George W. "Bucky" Barlow, Jr. and William R. "Billy" Barlow; and loyal canine companion, Gracie. Barry retired from Dominion Virginia Power after 40 years as an underground lineman. He was an avid saltwater fisherman and enjoyed fishing for flounder and striper over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. Barry enjoyed his church, Destination Church in Prince George, Va., where he served as a greeter. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Destination Church, 5258 Oaklawn Blvd, Hopewell, VA 23860, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Destination Church. Funeral arrangements handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 PM
Destination Church
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Destination Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved