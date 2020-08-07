Barry Woodruff Barlow, 63, of Chester, passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born September 15, 1956, to the late George W. Barlow, Sr. and Bobbie Sue Woodruff Barlow. Barry is survived by his wife, Mary J. Barlow; two children, Amy Cutrone and Barry "Jason" Barlow (Andrew J. Friski); two granddaughters, Hannah Blevins and Chloe Cutrone; two stepchildren, Dennis T. Barker, Jr. (Rhonda) and David W. Barker; five step-granddaughters, Kelsey, Hannah, Jordan, Cameron, and Leigha; two brothers, George W. "Bucky" Barlow, Jr. and William R. "Billy" Barlow; and loyal canine companion, Gracie. Barry retired from Dominion Virginia Power after 40 years as an underground lineman. He was an avid saltwater fisherman and enjoyed fishing for flounder and striper over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. Barry enjoyed his church, Destination Church in Prince George, Va., where he served as a greeter. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Destination Church, 5258 Oaklawn Blvd, Hopewell, VA 23860, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Destination Church. Funeral arrangements handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.