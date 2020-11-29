1/1
BEATRICE ARMELIA WHITFIELD
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Ms. Beatrice Armelia Whitfield transitioned to the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 18, 2020 at VCU/MCV Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Armelia was born on August 21, 1943 in Southampton County, VA to the late Wingfield Whitfield, Sr. and Willie Beatrice J. Whitfield. At an early age Armelia was baptized, confessed Christ, and became a member of Bryant Baptist Church in Capron, VA.
Many years later Armelia relocated to Petersburg, VA where she became a faithful and devoted member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where she remained a member until her demise. She loved her pastor and her church family and would often share: "I just don't feel right the rest of the week, if I miss going to church on Sunday."
Armelia received her early education in the Southampton County Public School System. She graduated from Southampton County Training School in Courtland, VA with the Class of 1962 and continued her education by enrolling in Elizabeth City State University. In 1968, Armelia received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics Education. In later years she completed courses on the graduate level. Her passion in education led her to become a middle school math teacher in the Southampton County Public School System where she taught for over 38 years until she retired in 2006.
She dedicated her life to helping youth throughout the community especially in math. Armelia was also a part of the Second Chance Ministry where she tutored math to troubled teens through the court system. She worked with the GED program, tutored and substituted in the Child Development Academy Program at Mount Olivet for over 17 years.
Ms. Whitfield was loved, adored, and respected by the hundreds of students she taught. Armelia was a Diamond Life Member of Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She joined Delta Chi Chapter in 1967 at Elizabeth City State University. She was active in Petersburg Alumnae, serving on the following committees: Adopt-A-Street, Membership Services, Hostess, International Awareness, Founders Day, and May Week. She loved the Delta as evidenced by her service and she will certainly be missed by her sorors. Armelia was one of the founders and president of Club Pizzazz whose primary mission was to generate friendship with professional women. A social and civic organization which provided outreach service to the community.
Armelia's hobbies and interests included: traveling, attending gospel music concerts, dancing and watching the latest Tyler Perry movies and shows. She was an avid movie goer and had a passion for catching the latest films in the theater. Armelia loved her family and enjoyed family gatherings. She always brought her delicious coconut custard pies and deviled eggs. Armelia also was known for her delicious lemon ice tea.
Armelia was preceded in death by her sisters, Elsie Mae Williams, and Blois O.Dalton, and a brother, Wingfield "Smitty" Whitfield Jr.. Left to treasure Armelia's memory and joyful spirit are three devoted sisters, Juanita Louise Weaver of Prince George, VA, Areatha W. Wright (Sylvester) of Richmond, VA, and Yvonne M. Hill (Roger) of Newsoms, VA; four brothers, George R. Whitfield (Alice) of Norfolk, VA, Richard M. Whitfield Sr. (Katie) of South Chesterfield, VA, Judson T. Whitfield (Lucinda) of Portsmouth, VA and Clarence W. Williams of Newsoms, VA; sister-in-law, Mollie A. Whitfield of Durham, NC; two goddaughters, Melissa Hill of Boykins, VA and Star J. Williams of Norfolk, VA; a special great niece her namesake, Parker Armelia Howard of Upper Marlboro, MD; two dedicated friends, Toni George of Hopewell, VA and Thelma Wyatt of Waverly, VA. She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
DEC
2
Service
02:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
Memories & Condolences
November 28, 2020
To the family:

Soror Whitfield was not only my chapter Soror, she was a staple in the Southampton Co. Public School system, where I proudly attended. I enjoyed getting to learn more about Soror Whitfield through our sisterhood and spending time on the phone catching up about who we knew in common in Southampton Co.

Soror Whitfield is deeply missed. Please accept my sincerest condolences. Do not hesitate to contact me if you need anything at all.

Regina Turner
SHS 1996
Regina Turner
Friend
November 27, 2020
Sharing in your loss with sympathy, love and praying God will hold the family especially close. Armelia and I graduated together in 1962 from High School.
Martha Claud Vann
Friend
November 27, 2020
Soror Whitefield was one of the first Sorors to welcome me into Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. She was so excited when she found out I attended Elizabeth City State University, her alma. I am so grateful that our paths crossed. She truly loved delta with her whole heart. She will be missed by our chapter. Sleep now Soror and take your rest. We love you, but God loved you best. Your beautiful smile will be forever missed.
Virtley Brown
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. Love always, The Hill Family
Nicolette Hill
Family
November 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Amelia love you.
Emily P. Bynum
Friend
November 26, 2020
Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God, believe also in me... To my family, our hearts ache with yours, but take comfort in knowing Amelia is with her Lord and Savior in a better place. God makes no mistakes and has fulfilled his promise to her, everlasting life. May the peace of God that surpasses all understanding continue to be with you all during the days ahead.
Love you family, Joyce, Patience (Chester), Ronald (Janice), and Donald (Elaine)
Joyce Smith
Family
November 24, 2020
I will keep the Whitfield family in my prayers!!!!! God came to rose garden and pick a sweet rose and was Ms. Whitfield she was of the sweetie teacher at Riverview!!!!!!
Bessie Hill
Friend
November 24, 2020
To the family, you'll have my deepest condolences. I was her neighbor for many years at Webster Court. She always had a beautiful personally. She will be missed dearly. Rest in paradise.
Linda Hill
Friend
November 24, 2020
Extending thoughts and prayers to the family. May you be comforted by the love and memories that you shared with your loved one.
Floyd & Mildred Robinson
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
Loving memories sustain us in times of sadness. With each new tomorrow, may your memories grow sweeter as your sorrow fades away. She will be missed not only by family, but also by friends. Wallace and Lillie Williams
Wallace Williams
Friend
November 24, 2020
I saw Mrs. Whitfield at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church one Sunday but could not get close enough to speak to her. Her smile was so familiar to me. One day I was in WalMart and there she was in the line right behind me. I got the opportunity to finally talk to her. I asked her was she ever a teacher at Southampton County. It was my teacher!!! Even though she was looking like a million dollars, I offered to pay for whatever she was buying. Of course, she refused. I paid for my items and then I told her that she was not going to make me miss my blessing and I put a few dollars in her hands. I know she didn't need it but it was what I was told to do by the Holy Spirit. We begin building a friendship from teacher and student to church family and friend. I hope to meet her again because where she has gone, I want to go when it is my time. I pray comfort for the family. May God bring you all peace. Enjoy the memories you shared with her. Always remember her love and her beauty. Never forget that beautiful smile!!
Theoria Nixon
Friend
November 23, 2020
Wishing You Peace--Tenderly...may time heal your sorrow. Gently...may friends ease your pain. Softly...may peace replace heartache...And may warmest memories remain...With Sympathy. Bea was a good friend, we went on trips together, went to MOBC, and a lot of laughs together. I will miss her . With Love Bert Parham
BERT PARHAM
Friend
November 23, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to the entire Whitfield family, may the spirit of God strengthen you all during this difficult time. You will truly be missed my sweet “Honey Bea”, whenever we go back to worship in M.O.B.C., I’m going to miss seeing your bright smile when I would come to greet you with a hug. ❤
Ebony Jenkins
November 23, 2020
Accept our condolence for your loss. May God help you get through this difficult time and ease your pain.
SUNLIGHT-WILLIAMS LODGE#1558
November 23, 2020
Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength
RADIANT TEMPLE#1200
November 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lurtie Dillon
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief. May the love of family, friends and special memories.
Vilma Short
November 22, 2020
My sincere condolence to the Whitfield family.
Glenda Hall
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
A very sweet lady she always had that classy style about her I didn’t have her as my teacher but I would always say hey Ms.Bee when I saw her.May she rest in heaven.
Jacqueline Bynum
Friend
November 21, 2020
McGuire
McGuire Bowers
Student
November 21, 2020
Renee Hines
Student
November 20, 2020
Prayers and sympathy!
Karyn Thornhill
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
Praying for you Peace and Comfort for the family at this time. Bea was a sweetheart and a wonderful Soror! She will most certainly be missed.
November 20, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy and know that my prayers are with the family. Soror Whitfield will always be remembered as a kind and loving person. She was very passionate about her love for Delta
Sigma Theta. Our sisterhood has lost a great warrior. I will deeply miss Soror Whitfield.
Belinda Piercy
Friend
November 20, 2020
Rest in peace. You were a great person and teacher.
Michelle Hill Thomas
November 19, 2020
What a sweet soul! She was always so uplifting and positive! I have not seen her since Jr High but I continued to hear great things about her. Sincere condolences to her family.
Lou Davis
Student
November 19, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your loved one she was a really nice teacher
phyllis smith
Student
November 19, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of my Soror Beatrice Whitfield. May you find comfort in knowing that she had a beautiful spirit and was loved by so many. Rest in Paradise Soror
Rebecca Branch-Griffin
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
Bea will be missed. Before COVID, she knew she would always get a hug from me when I saw her. My sincere sympathy is extended to her family.
Joanne Keeve Berry
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
Sincere Condolences to the family.
Vicki Draughn-Blount
Coworker
