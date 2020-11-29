Ms. Beatrice Armelia Whitfield transitioned to the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 18, 2020 at VCU/MCV Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Armelia was born on August 21, 1943 in Southampton County, VA to the late Wingfield Whitfield, Sr. and Willie Beatrice J. Whitfield. At an early age Armelia was baptized, confessed Christ, and became a member of Bryant Baptist Church in Capron, VA.
Many years later Armelia relocated to Petersburg, VA where she became a faithful and devoted member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church where she remained a member until her demise. She loved her pastor and her church family and would often share: "I just don't feel right the rest of the week, if I miss going to church on Sunday."
Armelia received her early education in the Southampton County Public School System. She graduated from Southampton County Training School in Courtland, VA with the Class of 1962 and continued her education by enrolling in Elizabeth City State University. In 1968, Armelia received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics Education. In later years she completed courses on the graduate level. Her passion in education led her to become a middle school math teacher in the Southampton County Public School System where she taught for over 38 years until she retired in 2006.
She dedicated her life to helping youth throughout the community especially in math. Armelia was also a part of the Second Chance Ministry where she tutored math to troubled teens through the court system. She worked with the GED program, tutored and substituted in the Child Development Academy Program at Mount Olivet for over 17 years.
Ms. Whitfield was loved, adored, and respected by the hundreds of students she taught. Armelia was a Diamond Life Member of Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She joined Delta Chi Chapter in 1967 at Elizabeth City State University. She was active in Petersburg Alumnae, serving on the following committees: Adopt-A-Street, Membership Services, Hostess, International Awareness, Founders Day, and May Week. She loved the Delta as evidenced by her service and she will certainly be missed by her sorors. Armelia was one of the founders and president of Club Pizzazz whose primary mission was to generate friendship with professional women. A social and civic organization which provided outreach service to the community.
Armelia's hobbies and interests included: traveling, attending gospel music concerts, dancing and watching the latest Tyler Perry movies and shows. She was an avid movie goer and had a passion for catching the latest films in the theater. Armelia loved her family and enjoyed family gatherings. She always brought her delicious coconut custard pies and deviled eggs. Armelia also was known for her delicious lemon ice tea.
Armelia was preceded in death by her sisters, Elsie Mae Williams, and Blois O.Dalton, and a brother, Wingfield "Smitty" Whitfield Jr.. Left to treasure Armelia's memory and joyful spirit are three devoted sisters, Juanita Louise Weaver of Prince George, VA, Areatha W. Wright (Sylvester) of Richmond, VA, and Yvonne M. Hill (Roger) of Newsoms, VA; four brothers, George R. Whitfield (Alice) of Norfolk, VA, Richard M. Whitfield Sr. (Katie) of South Chesterfield, VA, Judson T. Whitfield (Lucinda) of Portsmouth, VA and Clarence W. Williams of Newsoms, VA; sister-in-law, Mollie A. Whitfield of Durham, NC; two goddaughters, Melissa Hill of Boykins, VA and Star J. Williams of Norfolk, VA; a special great niece her namesake, Parker Armelia Howard of Upper Marlboro, MD; two dedicated friends, Toni George of Hopewell, VA and Thelma Wyatt of Waverly, VA. She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.
Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.