I saw Mrs. Whitfield at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church one Sunday but could not get close enough to speak to her. Her smile was so familiar to me. One day I was in WalMart and there she was in the line right behind me. I got the opportunity to finally talk to her. I asked her was she ever a teacher at Southampton County. It was my teacher!!! Even though she was looking like a million dollars, I offered to pay for whatever she was buying. Of course, she refused. I paid for my items and then I told her that she was not going to make me miss my blessing and I put a few dollars in her hands. I know she didn't need it but it was what I was told to do by the Holy Spirit. We begin building a friendship from teacher and student to church family and friend. I hope to meet her again because where she has gone, I want to go when it is my time. I pray comfort for the family. May God bring you all peace. Enjoy the memories you shared with her. Always remember her love and her beauty. Never forget that beautiful smile!!

Theoria Nixon

Friend