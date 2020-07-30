1/1
BEATRICE CRUTCHER
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
On Sunday, July 26, 2020, the incomparable, timeless, and elegant Beatrice Crutcher was called home to be with our Savior. Beatrice was born November 19, 1942, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Elijah Robinson and Thelma Edwards Robinson.

Along with her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Norma Lee Edwards Bland whom she called "Mom;" her son, Anthony L. Robinson; her siblings, Dorothy Robinson Graves, Milton Robinson and Francis Robinson; aunts, Ruth Edwards and Susie Pulley.

At a very early age, Beatrice accepted Christ at Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA. She was a member of Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA, under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin. Beatrice was a member of the Petersburg Registered Beauticians and Vicinity, Virginia State Beauticians Association and the National Beauty Cultural League.

At a young age, Beatrice fostered a love for elegance & style, which motivated her to become a Professional Cosmetologist & Business Entrepreneur. She worked on Ft. Lee as a Photographer's Assistant while continuously pursuing her dream of earning her cosmetology license, with her children being her driving motivators. During her time there, she met & married Stephen Crutcher, who encouraged & supported her dreams. Through hard work & dedication in the mid 70's, Beatrice opened Cosmopolitan Hair Fashions which propelled her to become the Premier Beautician in the area. To satisfy the demands for her extraordinary gift, she expanded her business and founded Prestige and Panache Hair Salons. That same passion never wavered, and she continued to touch lives until our Father called her home.

While building her business, Beatrice was able to raise her six children. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted children, James R. Richardson, Kim M. Richardson, Alesia A. Johnson, Allison W. Chandler, and Tara C. Floyd (Edgar); nine beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild; aunts and uncles, Virgie Bonner, Richard Edwards, Booker Edwards (Ida), Mary Alice White, Elsie Edwards Johnson, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; devoted friend, Tony Beamer; and her three godchildren whom she adored.

Beatrice was a legend. She was a remarkable woman who impacted communities around her. She was able to mold her passions for beauty, fashion, and entrepreneurship into an incredible legacy. Through her hands she touched the lives of many who will forever be impacted by her kindness, love, power, elegance and grace.

A Celebration of Life for Beatrice will be held at the Historic Popular Lawn Park, 351 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. Rev. Leroy Evans will officiate. Interment will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, Petersburg, VA on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. Services will be live streamed. Public viewing will be Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 10:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M.

All attendees will be required to wear a face mask/covering while attending all services and viewings.

The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Been knowing her for at least half of my 49 years we were neighbors like family!!! I remember her fashion and her love for hair(and she had the hand for it)!
Crystal Tidwell
Friend
