Mrs. Beatrice Dugger Hall departed this life on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born to Pennie Mary and William Frank Dugger on August 19, 1920, in Greensville County. She attended the Greensville County Public Schools and was a member Mars Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Hall; step-sons, Jimmie Hall and Percell Hall; parents, Pennie Mary and William Frank Dugger; siblings, John Allen Dugger, William Henry Dugger, Bennie Frank Dugger, Pennie Louise Harris, Roy Grant Dugger;and son-in-law, Royal Andrew Stokes.
Mother Beatrice is survived by: one daughter, Christine Stokes; her closest grandchildren, Tangela Lambert (James), Sandy Stokes, Tiffany Stokes, Andrew Stokes, Daniel Hall, Stephanie Hall; daughter-in-law, Anita Hall; and one sister, Florence Lee Hicks. She also is survived twenty-two grandchildren; forty-two great grandchildren; twenty-nine great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Temple of Judah, 2120 Venable Street, Richmond, VA, Bishop Melvin Williams, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Westhampton Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Hall will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 9 to May 10, 2019