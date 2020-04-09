|
|
Our hearts were saddened by the sudden loss of our love one, Ms. Beatrice V. Anderson of 3308 Light Street, Ettrick, VA, was called to eternal life on April 3, 2020.
Beatrice affectionately known as "Ms. Bea or Ma Bea," was born on December 4, 1946, to Samuel and Gladys Sykes. She attended Carter G. Woodson High School, Hopewell, and J. E. J. Moore High School, Prince George. She later received her G.E.D. at night school that was held at Ettrick Elementary.
Beatrice was employed as a cook at the French Betsy and Betsy Courtyard in Petersburg. She later retired with 40 years of service as a companion worker. Beatrice was known to be a peacemaker, great companion, friend and mother most of all. She was also known for putting others before herself and fighting for her family's togetherness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Parker Mitchell Anderson; two sons, Willie M. Anderson and Wayne L. Anderson; parents, Samuel and Gladys Sykes; grandmother, Nellie Sykes-Taylor; brother, Henry Sykes; and devoted friend, James Robinson.
Beatrice leaves to cherish her memories: six daughters, Alease Myrick (Gerald), Mary U. Anderson (Claude), Erica Anderson (Charles), Michelle Hill and Cynthia James-Harris (Eddie), all of Petersburg, VA, and Chandrea Ward of Chesterfield, VA; one foster son, Dominic Gordon; seven grandchildren, Nadezsha Myrick of Petersburg, VA, Kevin L. Myrick, Jr and Adrian Anderson, both of Richmond, VA, Keyonte Hill, Zykirra Hill, Iesha Hill and Makiali Ward, all of Petersburg, VA; two great grandchildren, Ronin and Rimmel Myrick, both of Petersburg, VA; two sisters, Darlia Austin and Clarietha Parker of Philadelphia; one daughter-in-law, Jessica Anderson of Richmond, VA; two sons-in-law, Kevin Myrick, Sr. of Petersburg, VA, and Frankie Taylor of Chester, VA; devoted friends, Frances Robinson, Cora Savannah (Charles) and Timothy Evans; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Beatrice has fought a good fight, she has finished her course, she kept the faith. Miss me but let me go.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Wanda Wallace, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020