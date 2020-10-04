Beecher Hartley Watson, Sr. VMD, 90, of Church Road, passed away on September 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Geltz Watson. Born in Greenville, PA, Dr. Watson grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of Dale Allen Watson and Laura Hartley Watson. He was graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. in Agriculture and for his remaining years faithfully followed its football team. After working as a herdsman at a purebred angus farm, Watson returned to the University of Pennsylvania to attend veterinary school and was graduated in 1952. He began his veterinary practice in Blackstone, Virginia, then joined a practice in Petersburg, and finally started a solo practice in Amelia County, where he specialized in treating dairy cattle. Dr. Watson, owner of Amelia Bovine Clinic, worked as a veterinarian until the time of his death, evidence of his devotion to his clients and love of his profession. In 1988, Virginia Governor Gerald Baliles appointed Dr. Watson to the Board of Veterinary Medicine, and in 1989 to the Board of Health Professions; Dr. Watson proudly served on both Boards until 1993. The Virginia Veterinary Medical Association honored Dr. Watson in 2012 with the Distinguished Virginia Veterinarian Award. For years, Dr. Watson was a dedicated member of Second Presbyterian Church, Petersburg, where he was a former Elder. When his wife became ill, he attended nearby Trinity United Methodist Church, in Church Road, VA.
Dr. Watson is survived by his son, Beecher Hartley Watson, Jr. VMD; daughters, Kathy Watson Disher and Elizabeth Marshall Watson; grandchildren, Beecher H. Watson III, Ph.D., Anna Brooks Watson, Winthrop Marshall Watson, Joseph Robert Disher (Jacqueline), and Katie Anne Disher; and a great-granddaughter, Raven Serenity Anderson.
The family will receive friends in the garden of Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, VA on Sunday, October 11 at 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow inside the Church beginning at 1:30 with limited capacity and Covid restrictions. At The Country Club of Petersburg, 1250 Flank Road, Petersburg, VA 23805, a brief outdoor prayer service, socially distanced, will commence at 3:30 p.m. followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 419 W. Washington, Street, Petersburg, VA 23803 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 4814 Courthouse Rd., Church Road, VA 23833. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com