The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
For more information about
BENJAMIN PULLY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
11107 Doyle Blvd
McKenney, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BENJAMIN PULLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENJAMIN E. PULLY SR.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BENJAMIN E. PULLY SR. Obituary
Benjamin E Pully, Sr. (Ben), age 77, of McKenney, VA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1942, in Petersburg, VA, to Alma and Benjamin O. Pully. He spent 35 years as a truck driver and was currently employed as an equipment operator at the Dinwiddie County Landfill.
Ben is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy Fay Pully of McKenney; and four sons, Benjamin E. Pully, Jr. (Lori), Bryan K. Pully (Jennifer), James E. Pully (Katherine), and Joe R. Pully. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren; and three siblings, Willie Pully (Jeannette), Linda Eddy (Joe), and Carrie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd, McKenney, VA 23872 and graveside service will continue at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester.
Family visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 12-8 p.M. at the Chapel in McKenney.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA 23872 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BENJAMIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
Download Now