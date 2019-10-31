|
Benjamin E Pully, Sr. (Ben), age 77, of McKenney, VA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1942, in Petersburg, VA, to Alma and Benjamin O. Pully. He spent 35 years as a truck driver and was currently employed as an equipment operator at the Dinwiddie County Landfill.
Ben is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy Fay Pully of McKenney; and four sons, Benjamin E. Pully, Jr. (Lori), Bryan K. Pully (Jennifer), James E. Pully (Katherine), and Joe R. Pully. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren; and three siblings, Willie Pully (Jeannette), Linda Eddy (Joe), and Carrie.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd, McKenney, VA 23872 and graveside service will continue at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester.
Family visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 12-8 p.M. at the Chapel in McKenney.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd., McKenney, VA 23872 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019