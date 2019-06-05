|
Mr. Benjamin F. Jackson was born in Blackstone, VA, on March 13, 1928, and departed this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Ben was raised in Petersburg.
He served in the United States Navy, receiving an honorable discharge. After returning to Petersburg, he met Lillian Bailey. They were joined in holy matrimony on March 17, 1951.
Ben had the ability to find humor in any situation. He was always willing to offer advice, whether solicited or not. He also had an infectious laugh and smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Jackson and Blanch; four brothers, Willie, Edward (Snow), Earnest and Jimmy; one sister, Lucy B. and his son, Benjamin Jr., who died as an infant.
Benjamin leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Lillian; daughters, Varel Nichols and Gail Whitney; three grandchildren, Racquel Robinson, Chaz Nichols and Torren Whitney. He also leaves two sisters, Sadie Williams and Gertrude Franklin; a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church, 310 W. South Boulevard, Petersburg, VA. The interment will follow at the Bailey Family Cemetery, Waverly, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA
Published in The Progress-Index from June 5 to June 6, 2019