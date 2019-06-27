|
Benjamin Howard Bailey, 88, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Eason Bailey and Georgia May Brett Bailey, and his loving wife of 69 years, Jacqueline Kerr Bailey; grandson, Randy Bailey. He is survived by his sons, Reid Bailey (Ruth), Howard Bailey, Bill Bailey (Pam), Mark Bailey (Laurie), Dwayne Bailey (Michelle); grandchildren, Tara, Rhonda, Chad, Mandy, Mallory, Brandon, Cassidy; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Larry C. Bailey; sister, Estelle Sutton; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. A special thanks goes to Mr. Bailey's caregiver, Amy Johnson. Mr. Bailey loved classic country music, bowling, pro wrestling, crabbing and the Washington Redskins. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 27 to June 28, 2019