On Tuesday October 15, 2019, Benjamin "Ben" Pegram departed this world for eternal Peace as he heeded the whisper of his name to come home and take rest.
Ben was born to the late Robert Wilson Pegram and Virginia Street Pegram on December 8, 1954. He was reared with his siblings and was educated in the Dinwiddie Public school system. He joined the workforce with LeHigh Hanson where he worked for over 35 years until his retirement in 2012 due to health issues. He loved his family, his "cowboy" movies, wrestling and all things outdoors especially drag racing. Ben had a great heart, a ready smile and he never complained.
Benjamin was predeceased by both his parents, three brothers, Henry, Albert and Jerry Pegram and most recently his beloved wife, Carrie Johnson- Pegram. Ben leaves to cherish loving memories forever one son, Benjamin Mullins of Dinwiddie; his eight siblings Roy (Bobbie Jean), Kirk (Sherry), and Sandra Pegram (Danny) of Dinwiddie, John (Linda) and Charles Pegram (Alma) of Dewitt; Sarah Gholson (Waverly) of North Dinwiddie, Randy Pegram of Richmond and Leslie Yates (Dexter) of Stony Creek, three brothers-in-law gained in his marital union, Alfred Johnson of DeWitt and Willie and Alex Johnson of Petersburg; two sisters-in-laws Rosa Johnson Woodyear (Gary) of New York and Katharine Johnson Ridley (James) of Petersburg VA; one aunt, Mrs. Betty Street of Dinwiddie, a host of lovely caring nieces, attentive and helpful nephews, cousins and friends. The family would also like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Liberty Dialysis Center for their care and support.
The body may be viewed Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 pm at the funeral home in Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 6-7 PM that evening as well. Funeral services are entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home 530 S Sycamore Street Petersburg (804) 863-4411
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Eleven Oaks Baptist Church, Dewitt VA with the Pastor Rev. Barry Brown officiating. The family is asked to gather at the Church by 1130. Burial will be in the church cemetery and Repast will follow.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019