BENNETT T MITCHELL
Bennett Fultz "Ben T" Mitchell, 95, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was the son of the late James Edward and Blanche Kitchen Mitchell, and was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Bess Terry; two brothers, Edward and Charles Lee and sister, Margaret.
Mr. Mitchell was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church; a farmer and former rural letter carrier. He loved his family and farm life community, and had a passion for hunting with his rabbit dogs, fishing and baseball. In his younger days, he was an accomplished and sought after pitcher.
"Ben T" is survived by his wife, Hope Harrison Mitchell; four daughters, Vernona M. Smith (John), Evelyn R. Mitchell, Janet M. Reames (Mel) and Betsy M. Smith (Joe); nine grandchildren (four spouses), nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 6 at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Concord United Methodist Church, c/o Alice Spiers, 25713 Courthouse Rd., Stony Creek, Virginia 23882 or to Dinwiddie Animal Shelter, 10903 Wheelers Pond Rd, Dinwiddie, Virginia 23841.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jarratt
303 S. Halifax Rd
Jarratt, VA 23867
(434) 535-8282
