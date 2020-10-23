1/
BENNY GRAY TRAYNHAM
1952 - 2020
Mr. Benny Gray Traynham, 68, departed life on October 19, 2020 in Petersburg, VA. He was born January 7, 1952 in Crystal Hill, VA, to the late Mr. Elrex and Minnie Traynham. He attended Virginia State University in Petersburg, VA, and was employed by Southside Virginia Training Center for 31 years.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Jean Tucker. They raised three children, O'Keita Traynham of South Chesterfield, Michelle Tucker of Nathalie, VA, and Douglas Adams of San Antonio, TX.

Along with Ben's three children he leaves to mourn six grandchildren; twin brother, Bobby Traynham of Petersburg, VA; and a host of family and friends.

Viewing for Mr. Trayham will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Jeffress Funeral Home, 2000 N. Main Street, South Boston, VA. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday October 25, 2020 at the Crawford House in Halifax, VA.

Obituary courtesy of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Jeffress Funeral Home
OCT
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Crawford House
Funeral services provided by
Jeffress Funeral Home
2000 North Main Street
South Boston, VA 24592
(434) 572-2046
