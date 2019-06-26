Home

Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church
25 W. Wythe St.
Petersburg, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church
BERNARD J. LUNDY SR. Obituary
Services for Mr. Bernard J. Lundy Sr. will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 25 W. Wythe St., Petersburg, VA. The members of the Alpha Kappa Sigma Chapter will conduct their Omega Service at 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon. Rev. John D. Conwell, pastor of Oak Street A.M.E. Zion, Officiant and Rev. Dr. Rebecca Branch-Griffin, eulogist. The interment will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the building fund of Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 25 W. Wythe St., Petersburg, VA 23803.

Funeral arrangements announced by Metropolitan Funeral Service, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index on June 26, 2019
