Mr. Bernard Joseph Lundy Sr., of 1400 Weaver Ave. (Cool Spring), Petersburg, VA, departed this life Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Lundy's love of his life, Frances, passed on March 11, 2018, and life for him was never the same. "That's LOVE!"
"Lundy," as he was affectionately called by many in the community, was well-known as he worked as the handsome and gentle Financial Technician at the Petersburg Post Office, located on Franklin Street. He retired from the Postal Service in 1993 with over 30 years of service.
Mr. Lundy was born on June 6, 1931, to the late John A. and Mattie Bland Lundy in the well-known community historically called "Blandford," located in Petersburg, VA. While in the 3rd grade, he started working at Hargrave Grocery Store in Blandford. He moved from pulling the wagon to riding the bicycle to deliver his groceries. He also worked at Braggs Store when he was off from Hargrave.
He graduated from Peabody High School in the class of 1949. Right after high school, Mr. Lundy entered Virginia State's 2-year trade school, majoring in cabinet making and brick masonry, but quickly had a change of mind and decided to go into service.
In 1952 Mr. Lundy enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in upstate New York at Sanford Air Force base for basic training; Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, Texas, for aircraft mechanic school; and Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois to specialize in jet air craft mechanic electrical systems. When leaving Texas, he boarded the train with a group of servicemen, all having scored high on the electrical engineering test. Just as they prepared to pull off, a conductor informed Mr. Lundy that he was sorry but he had to move to a car in the back, this was due to his race. Mr. Lundy was not permitted to ride with his comrades and traveled many miles alone.
Mr. Lundy's other military experiences were in France at Chaumont Air Force Base, Libya in Tripoli Air Force Base and North Africa to continue in aircraft mechanic specializing in aircraft engineering. He remained in service for 4 years, and in 1956, he was honorably discharged. In 1957, he entered the United States Air Force Reserves, Washington Air Defense, which protected the east coast from enemies.
Mr. Lundy shared how he paid $35 for his first car that he bought from a Fort Lee soldier. He said, "I went to Jackson Funeral Home to change the title. My car was named Mule Train." He said, "Tac Dugger, James Parham, Peter Jones and John Lee all used to ride together along with Mollie and Dukie (The Blandford Girls)."
Mr. Lundy would often blush when sharing his life story, and said, "Frances was in college waiting for me to return and didn't want me to leave." On January 27, 1956, Bernard's life was forever changed when he married his Queen, Frances Ann Henderson, his Blandford soulmate, and to that union a son, Bernard Joseph Lundy Jr., was born in June of 1959 and daughter, Pamela Jo Lundy, was born in October of 1963. Bernard Sr. and Frances welcomed the responsibilities of fatherhood and motherhood and took seriously their charge to inspire their children to give them the richest experiences and exposures of life to move to greater achievements as adults.
Mr. Lundy worked at Ft. Lee in the Post Exchange after he married. He worked in the maintenance section and build the coffee/snack wagon for the Post Exchange.
Mr. Lundy was a faithful lifetime member of Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, where he served with the Sunday school, Life Members Council, Varick Brotherhood, Mattie Wilkerson Chancel Choir, Chairperson of the Budget Committee and a former van driver.
Mr. Lundy also enrolled in Virginia State College in 1956 and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts Education. After which, his federal government employment with the post office began having worked in Petersburg, Ft. Lee, Ivor and Dinwiddie, some of which serving as the postmaster.
Mr. Lundy was very instrumental in starting the Petersburg Federal Employees' Credit Union. Mr. Lundy took a real estate course and was given a book by Mr. John Edmonds to study by for the test. He became a licensed Real Estate Agent in 1964.
When you saw Mr. Lundy, you saw Mrs. Lundy. They enjoyed fellowshipping together spiritually and socially. With that being said, Mr. Lundy was active in the community just as his wife. Mr. Lundy, was president of the Board of Directors for Gillhaven Manor 9 (Downtown Churches United/Gillfield Housing Corporation). He was one of the founders and a Big Brother of the Children's Home of Virginia Baptist, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. Alpha Kappa Sigma Chapter, Eureka Lodge #15 and Beaux-Twenty Club Inc. He was loved as an Epo and Driftwood. Mr. Lundy's swaggered demeanor was for many years exhibited at The Wives of Beaux-Twenty Debutante Cotillion as presented the scroll for the formal opening of the cotillion.
Mr. Lundy was preceded in death by his siblings, Gracie, Horace, Johnny and Roger Lundy, Blanche Johnson, Helen Richardson and Mattie Lou Spratley.
Mr. Lundy is survived by his two children, Bernard J. Lundy Jr. of Petersburg and Pamela J. Lundy of So. Chesterfield; a daughter-in-law, Catherine P. Lundy of Petersburg; one grandchild, Takia Graves of Petersburg; two great-grandchildren, Kristiana and Kamora, both of Petersburg; one sister, Hazel Lundy of Petersburg; loving godchildren, Kenneth and Donna Alexander of Norfolk, Nina Turner of Upper Marlboro, MD, Michael Conley (Rowena) of Georgia; nieces and nephews, Constance Greene (James), Louvenia Parham, Joyce Webb (Marlin), Kelvin Richardson (Barbara), Sandra Johnson, Saundra Donahoo (Ray), Mortice Jackson (Calvin), Carolyn Goode (Bernard), Michael Spratley, Robin Henderson Caldwell (John), Gretchen Warren (James) and Conrad Johnson; a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; one sister-in-law, Catherine Lundy of Colonial Heights; devoted cousins, the Hendersons, the Bradleys, the Roys, the Blackwells and the Laniers; and host of other relatives and many, many lifelong friends and neighbors to include, Joe Frazier, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Hill, Olonzo Stith and the Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church Family.
Services for Mr. Bernard J. Lundy Sr. will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 25 W. Wythe St., Petersburg, VA. The members of the Alpha Kappa Sigma Chapter will conduct their Omega Service at 11:00 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon. Rev. John D. Conwell, Pastor of Oak Street A.M.E. Zion, officiant and Rev. Dr. Rebecca Branch-Griffin, eulogist. The interment will be held at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the building fund of Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 25 W. Wythe St., Petersburg, VA 23803.
