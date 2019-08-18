|
Bernard "Bubba" "Tub Head" Lee Walker Sr., born April 11th, 1958 to Willard and Mildred Walker, went home to be with the Lord on August 15th, 2019. Surrounded by his family, Bernard finally succumbed to his illness that he bravely battled for 10 years. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Anna Harrison, and granddaughter, Delilah Walker.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Walker; brother, Charlie Walker (Carolyn); sister, Linda Burch; children, Lee Walker (Sabrina), April Seibert (Ty), Cindy Walker and Catie Walker; His grandchildren, whom he adores, DJ Wolfe, Gabby Wolfe, Serenity Walker, Elizabeth Webster, Aaron Espinosa, Danielle Webster, Alexandria Espinosa, Charlee Walker, and Adelynn Espinosa; and extended family Bryan Webster and David Wolfe.
Throughout his life he worked various positions at Brenco, Roundtree Pontiac, Overnite, DuPont, and Southern Oxygen, and in the years preceding his illness he formed his own construction company Walker's Contracting. In his spare time, he enjoyed his volunteer work as Santa Claus in Blackstone, Virginia. One of his biggest joys was helping others. In his final days his last thoughts were not of his own passing but of his wife and family. He will truly be missed. Go rest high on that mountain my dear, your work on Earth is done. Special thanks to Crater Community Hospice, and to one of his favorite aids, Ronah Pon.
Family and friends' night will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissette Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Road (Rt.10). Graveside services will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Children's Hospital Foundation, 2924 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA 23220.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019