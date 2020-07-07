BERNARD MASON

Bernard Moore, 75, of 9238 Sussex Drive, Stony Creek, VA departed this life Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020, at Bon Secours Saint Mary's Hospital, Richmond, VA.
He was the son of the late Jerome Moore and Suebet Moore. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Regina Yates and Betsy Moore and two brothers, Reginald Moore, and Calvin Moore.
Bernard was a faithful member of Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA. He retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) after 30 years of service.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories; his wife of 18 years, Debra Moore Stony Creek; four daughters; Tiffany Moore, Crystal Greene, LaToya Shands (Tavaris) and Lindsey Parham; two sons, Karl Moore and Roger Parham; three brothers; Andre (Yvonne), Ronnie (Lydia) and Rodell (Barbara); a sister in law, Beulah Moore; one Aunt, Ethel Mason; one Uncle, Charlie Neaves (Winnie) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
A graveside service for Bernard Moore will be held at 11AM, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Little Bethel Baptist Cemetery, Stony Creek, VA., Rev. Dr. David L, Banks, officiating.
Public viewing will be held from 10 am to 8 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.