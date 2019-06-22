The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
BERNARD COLEMAN
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Mt. Level Baptist Church
14920 Courthouse Road
Dinwiddie, VA
BERNARD R. COLEMAN Obituary
Rev. Bernard Randolph Coleman, affectionately known as "Rapp," 69, of 16018 Flatfoot Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia, departed this life peacefully Tuesday night, June 18, 2019, at the Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born November 6, 1949, to the late Louis Alexander Coleman and the late Margaret Virginia Jones. He received his early education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System, and was a graduate of the Class of 1971. He was a graduate of the Nashville Diesel School, Tennessee.

At an early age, he joined the Mount Level Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, Virginia. Rev. Coleman was a mechanic by trade, and was self-employed at his own auto body shop. He was a retired employee of Gerdau, formerly Chaparral Steel. Also for many years, he was employed with Dinwiddie County as a school bus driver.

Beside his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Hilton Coleman.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories a devoted daughter, Dionca Coleman; two adoring grandchildren, his sidekick Tayeon Coleman and the new angel of the family, Leilani Bell, two weeks old; three siblings, Eldridge Coleman, Arabell Peters and Louis Coleman; devoted aunt, Rozelia Dean; aunt, Corrine Gholson; uncle, Henry Lee Coleman Sr. (Jean); a sister-in-law, Gloria Coleman; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; a devoted former wife, Cindi Thomas; devoted care taker, Ra'Shaun Thomas; host of devoted friends, to include, Don Morgan and the entire Mount Level Baptist Church Family, whom he all loved.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Mt. Level Baptist Church, 14920 Courthouse Road, Dinwiddie.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 22 to June 23, 2019
