Mother Bernice Hill was born, July 9, 1924, in Bennettsville, SC, Mother Hill spent most of her life in Petersburg Virginia. She graduated from D. Webster Davis High School, located on the campus of the Virginia State College, in Ettrick Virginia. After high school, a young Sister Bernice worked in food service at Camp Lee Army Installation. Later, she received a certificate of completion at Sue's Beauty School, and as a beautician, she practiced her trade for over twenty-five years.



Mother Hill attended the Bethesda C.O.O.L.J.C., pastored by the late Bishop John S. Bean, and was saved in her late teens. As a youth, she learned to be faithful in her service to God. Also in the church, was a young man, whose name was Deacon Floyd P. Hill, who won her heart. They were married on March 24, 1944. Through this union, they were blessed with five children. She and Deacon Hill raised their children in the fear and admonition of the Lord.



Mother Bernice Hill is the founding Mother of two churches in Virginia: In 1951, they founded the Highway Church in Stony Creek. In 1957, they started work in Petersburg with a house to house prayer; at that time, they had no place to worship. In 1958, Elder Hill was appointed Pastor by the late Bishop R. C. Lawson. The church consisted of 14 members. Mother Hill and the Missionaries cooked and sold dinners to raise money which aided in the building of two edifices, the first on Cedar Street in Petersburg. When redevelopment took the church on Cedar Street, the second was constructed at the present location on Boydton Plank Rd.



She has been a mother to many sons in the gospel, who like Bishop started churches of their own. She encouraged young men to educate and establish themselves in life before taking on the responsibility of a family. She gave words of encouragement to young women instructing them to love and care for their children, their husbands and themselves.



Mother Bernice has served the people of God for over 70 years. A great woman of God, she is an example of a true Proverbs 31 woman.



God blessed her with a beautiful soprano voice which she used for God's glory and honor. She directed the Senior Choir at Refuge Temple as well as being the pianist. She was very independent, industrious, energetic, loving and full of wisdom, Mother was a teacher of good things.



To pastors, (especially since the death of her husband), her words of encouragement were for them to "take care of themselves physically, mentally, and emotionally for the benefit of their families and their ministries". She was a woman given to hospitality and has accommodated many pastors, evangelists, (even our late founder Bishop R.C. Lawson) in their home. Family and saints alike were always welcome. Known for her bountiful table, mother was an excellent cook. "Fresh" vegetables and made from "scratch" rolls are her trademark.



She was a generous woman of God who blessed others with her time, resources and with deeds that were never put on display. Mother Hill proved herself the consummate Shepherd Mother; in that, she concerned herself with the welfare of every member associated with the church. She deemed herself accountable along with her husband for those who came through the ministry. Mother would get in her car and go "looking" for the lost sheep.



Mother Hill was a member of the International Missionary Department, the International Women's Council, the International Ministers' and Deacons Wives Guild. She was president of the VND Minister's and Deacon's Wives Guild for several years. She was a supporter of the International Congress, the International ABYPU, and the International Sunday School Association. She and her husband traveled abroad to the Holy Land, London, England, and Jamaica, West Indies. Mother Bernice loves people and has won the hearts of many.



Mother Bernice Hill was preceded in death by husband, the late Bishop Floyd Hill, her son the late Deacon Floyd Hill Jr and her sister, the late Mother Wilhelmina Grady. She is survived by her children: Mother Joan T. Smith (Bishop John Jr.), Elder David J. Hill (Lorraine), Brother Wayne S. Hill (Jackie) and Lady Alicia R. Green (Elder Kenneth ). She is also survived by her sister, Mother Doris Rogers(Apostle Huie). From the five children were birth; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren. Mother Bernice has a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends. Mother Hill has two goddaughters.



"A woman that feareth the Lord…..let her own works praise her in the gates." from Proverbs 31:30, 31.



A celebration of life service will be held 11 am Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Refuge Temple-Our Lord Jesus, 1890 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg, VA. The family will receive family and friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Refuge Temple Church.



