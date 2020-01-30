|
Mr. Bert Smith, known as "Stony Bert" to some, a native of Petersburg passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Bert was born in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late Hattie Best Smith and father Charles Smith, Sr. He accepted the Lord as his personal Savior and was baptized at an early age at Good Shepherd Baptist Church. He retired from the City of Colonial Heights where he took pride in his work.
Along with his devoted & dedicated wife, Brenda M. Smith, he is survived by his children, devoted daughter, Shelly Johnson (Ramone); daughter, Sandra Stewart; beloved son, Brian Moore (Maxine); sons, Barry Crocker, Bert Crocker, Aldwayne Jones (Stoney Creek) & Derwin Moore (Maryland). He leaves to also cherish his memory (nine) grandchildren, one devoted granddaughter, T'Lia Green whom he adored dearly; grandson, Ramone A. Johnson, Jr. (RJ). Bert is also survived by sisters, Gloria Smith (Petersburg), Helen Thompson (Georgia), & Margaret English (Philadelphia); one aunt, Rosa Archer (Florida); and several nieces and nephews that he loved. Bert also has living sisters-in-law, Sherry-Gail (Georgia), Rita (Petersburg), Charlene (Petersburg), Sabrina (Colonial Heights), Sharon, Felicia, Cynthia, Patricia, Michelle (all Richmond, VA); and brothers-in-law, Angelo, Westley, Mario, Dexter, and Eric; mother-in-law, Cora Moore.
Bert was preceded in death by his sisters & brothers, Corrine Walker, Dorothy Harris, Ruth Thomas, Alfred Smith, William Henry, Harvey Lee, Clarence Smith (Charlotte) & Charlie Smith, Jr.
Bert was a funny guy, cracking many jokes, and he loved playing Tonk and poker with his poker buddies and playing BINGO in years past. While he was funny, he didn't take no stuff. He enjoyed not telling his age (that is why it is not listed here today). He loved wearing baseball style caps. He was known for his style of dress, he was sharp, loved his dress pants, button down shirts, with a pocket, and his Stacey Adams. Later in life, he began to wear Reebok tennis shoes, that he kept scrubbed clean, and still has a brand-new pair, and pull over t-shirts. Bert enjoyed his hot fried fish, herrings in particular, beans and neckbones, with a side of cornbread. But he'd better not hear his wife sneeze in the kitchen, or he would be peeping around the chair to see if she had covered her mouth. He had a special love, bond, and joy for his granddaughter, T'Lia whom he adored and helped to raise. He always reminded her that a good attitude would go a long way in life, in which she still has. He found humor in not calling his son-in-law by his real name, Ramone has always been Omar to him even to a day before his passing, but we just laughed, and Omar always respectfully answered.
Bert will be forever missed by his family and friends very dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 12 noon on Saturday, February, 1, 2020, from the chapel of Fisher Hayes Funeral Home with Bishop Ramone A. Johnson, Sr. officiating. Interment to follow in Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery. Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Fisher Hayes Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. 804-324-5529. Online condolences may be sent to www.fisherhayesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020