|
|
Mrs. Bertha E. Pryor of 20317 Bonner Drive Sutherland, Va., departed this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Va. She was born September 21, 1926, to the late Harrison and Melvina Scott Bonner. She has worked in the Carnell Tobacco Factory, the Sewing Factory, and retired from The Richmond Plastics Company.
She has served as a faithful servant in many different ministries at Rocky Branch Baptist Church. The Diaconate, Senior Citizens, Clothes Closet, Scholarship and also was responsible for sending get well cards to the Sick and Shut-ln. She also served on the Senior Usher Board serving as Treasurer for 50 years, was in charge of the Junior Usher for several years, Hospitality Committee for 38 years, Sunday School serving as Secretary for 40 years and Superintendent for 16 years. Deacon Pryor was the President of the Helping Hand Club. She was also one of the original members of the Rocky Branch Chorus.
She was active in her community having served as Rocky Branch's point of contact for the Dinwiddie Food Bank, a member of the N.A.A.C.P., and the Southside Area Democratic Women's Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George W. Pryor; four sisters, Lillian Dodson, Nannie Pollard, Pinkie Walker, Mary Washington; and four brothers, William Bonner, Benjamin Bonner Sr., John Bonner, Harrison Bonner Jr. She was the proud mother of three godchildren, Gloria Bonner Brown, Harrison Bonner Ill, and Terri Bonner-Williams; one goddaughter-in-law, Debera Bonner; and one godson-in-law, Donald Williams. She also has two sisters-in-law, one devoted, Virgie Bonner and Lille Mae Bonner; two grandsons, Wayne Lewis, Jr. (Danielle) of New Kent, Va., and Donald Williams II of Alexandria, Va.; five granddaughters, Kendra Evans (Jason), Denita Hubbard (Jason), Danielle Williams, DeAnna Williams of Chester, Va., Renita Bonner of Maryland; six great grandchildren, Michael Goode, Kamron Bonner, Jarae Lewis, Madison Hubbard, Mason Hubbard and Riley Evans. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to include longtime devoted friends, Rev Herbert Anderson and Obena Anderson.
Deacon Pryor has been a mother to many of the children in the church and the community, thus she was affectionately known as "Momma Essie." The children as well as adults were always glad to see her, due to her abundant supply of candy and bubble gum. She was very active in the community, and she gave her time freely. Each month she prepared dinners for the sick and shut-in and served communion to them. She faithfully called friends and family on a weekly basis to name just a few: Elois Evans, Dorothy Johnson, Joyce Rosser, Hattie Scott, Doris Jefferson and Virgie Bonner.
One of Deacon Pryor's favorite scriptures was Proverbs 3:5-6, "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, lean not unto thine own understanding; in all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." One of her favorite songs was, "This Little Light of Mine" and she tried to let her light shine throughout her church family, her neighborhood, and amongst her loved ones within her family.
May the work she has done, speak for her.
Public viewing for Deacon Pryor will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, and a private Memorial service will be held on Thursday. Internment will follow at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral Services entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020