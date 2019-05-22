Bertha L. Smith, 96, of 214 Mercury Street, Petersburg, Virginia, was called home Thursday evening at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center.



She was a native of McKenney and the daughter to the late Jack and Blanche Greene. She is preceded in death by her husband George E. Smith Sr.; two sons, George E. Smith Jr. and Steve Davis; three sisters, Mittie Roberts, Alma Alston and Zelma Wyatt; and three brothers, Ernest Greene, Milton Greene and Fred Greene.



At an early age, she was a member of Big Bethel Baptist Church, McKenney, VA. Then later she joined Zion Baptist Church on Byrne Street with her best friend Mrs. Ruby Scott, who also preceded her in death. As member of Zion Baptist Church, she served on the Pulpit Aide Society and Missionary Circle.



She was a 1940 graduate of McKenney Training School. After graduation, she held a number of jobs until she moved to Petersburg. After moving to Petersburg, Bertha worked for Dr. James and Nancy Boyd until retirement. She is a member of the Electra Chapter #7 of the Order of the Eastern Star – PHA.



Surviving are her devoted daughter, Matilda A. Beckett and devoted granddaughter, Tunya D. Beckett both of Petersburg, VA; a devoted nephew she raised as her son, Rev. William Roberts Jr. (Valerie) of Hopewell, VA; a devoted niece, Gwendolyn Ellis (Bernard) of Chesterfield, VA; two sisters-in-law, Hattie Smith of Freeman, VA and Iris Epps of Petersburg, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends. Special thanks to Battlefield Healthcare Center and staff, James River Hospice Center and staff and the Bunker Hill Family.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., Petersburg, VA 23803, with Pastor Michael Shannon officiating. Burial will be in the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery in Petersburg, VA. The body may be viewed on Friday May 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and at the church prior to the service. The family will receive relatives and friends at the residence of her daughter, Matilda A. Beckett, 214 Mercury Street, Petersburg, VA, and can be contacted at 804-943-7896.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia 804-863-4411 Published in The Progress-Index from May 22 to May 23, 2019