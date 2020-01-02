The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
BERTHA MOYE
BERTHA MOYE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple
1601 Youngs Road
Petersburg, VA
BERTHA MOYE


1949 - 2019
BERTHA MOYE Obituary
Bertha Louise Moye was born on August 14, 1949, in Sussex, VA to Clinton (Bubba) Brown and Rosa Vinson Brown. She transitioned on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was affectionately known as "Bert". Bertha accepted Christ at an early age and attended Refuge Temple of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Petersburg, VA. She retired from DuPont and Central State Hospital. She was a licensed cosmetologist and phlebotomist.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, Clarence (Dick) Brown, Ronnie (Billy) Edward Brown, Jerome Edward Brown, and Chester Brown, Her niece, Robin Brown, aunts, uncles, and mother-in-law, Eartha Mae Moon.
She is survived by her only child, a devoted daughter, Pastor Michele Dionne Goodwyn and a devoted Son-in-law Lee O'Bryan Goodwyn, precious grandchildren, Leon Alphonso Williams, Jr and Nychelle Octavia Taylor, plus her babies the great-grands, Jaeshaun Williams, Jaeceon Goode, Jyvyn and Javante Jones, King, Kingston, and Kasey Taylor, loving and devoted sister and brother-in-law, Hattie Juanita Baker (Morris), 2 brothers, Shelton Donell Brown (Ruth) and her baby, Donald Irving Brown, 4 sisters-in-law, Avonne Brown, Valerie Wiggins, Bertina Brown, and Toronia Brown, 2 aunts, Daisy V. Brown and Ester L. Sorrells, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Very devoted Carlton, Norma Jean, Wendy, Rhonda, Monte, and Charles Baker, Christopher, Andrea, Shelia, Derrick, Latrese Brown, and lifelong friends, Shelia and Cliff Muse, Shelia Banks, and Brenda Nelson.
Special Thanks to Kathleen Goodwyn and to families: Brown, Moye, Goodwyn, Parham, Meade, Robinson, Newsome, Fisher, Battle, Wyche, Banks, Coles, Taylor, Goode, Jones, Davis, Mayrick, Doris Short, Audrey Classe, Suzette & Nocosia Hill, Darlene Mayrick, Samantha Moore, Angala Coles, Ron Ward, Williams, and Simmons families also devoted Caregiver Leon (Big Lee) Williams, Sr.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12 pm Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple, 1601 Youngs Road, Petersburg, VA. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Repast will be at the church after interment.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
