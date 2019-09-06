|
On Tuesday, September 4, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved mother, Mrs. Bertha S. Cunningham, 88, of 2016 S. Whitehill Dr., Petersburg, at the Riverview on the Appomattox Health and Rehab Center, Hopewell, Va.
Bertha was born on August 29, 1931, to the late Frederick D. Smith, Sr. and the late Lillie M. Smith in Petersburg, Va. She grew up in the Fifth Ward area of Petersburg, but after getting married she became a lifelong resident of Blandford community.
At an early age, Bertha joined the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, but late changed her membership to First Ebenezer Baptist Church, Petersburg. She was one of the founding members of the Miracle Stars Gospel group and at the time of her death was a member of the Osborne K. Bailey Memorial Choir. She retired from the Petersburg Public School System with 30+ years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Willie Cunningham, Sr.; three sons, Willie Cunningham, Jr., Richard W. Cunningham, and Phillip C. Cunningham; two brothers, Frederick D. Smith, Jr., and Robert C. Smith; two sisters, Erma L. Bland and Lillie I. Smith; and a son-in-law, Rev. Dan E. Green.
She leaved to cherish fond memories, three sons, Curtis L. Cunningham (Shirley) of Prince George, Va., Fredrick J. Cunningham (Terrance) and Charles C. Cunningham (Gayle) of Petersburg, Va.; three daughters, Bertha C. Green, Tamara R. Cunningham, and Elsie M. Cunningham, all of Petersburg, Va.; one brother, James Smith (Sue) of Las Vegas, Nevada; and two sisters, Dorothy Smith and Mary Smith of Petersburg, Va. She also leaves 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to include Dot Caperton, Catherine Humphrey, Sue Nedrick, Kathlene Jackson, all of Petersburg, and Douglas Martin of Spartenburg, SC.
A special Thank You to the Cardiac Care Unit of SRMC and the staff of Riverview on the Appomattox Health and Rehab Center of Hopewell.
The family will receive family and friends at the residence and at the funeral home on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Funeral service for Bertha S. Cunningham is Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer St., Petersburg.
Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019