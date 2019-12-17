|
Ms. Bessie B. Green Manson of 2514 Glendale Ave. Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest early Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Hopewell Health Care Center. Bessie was born on November 2, 1944, in Sussex County, VA to the late James Jeffery and Rosa Lee Hill Green.
At an early age, Bessie accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at Little Mount Baptist Church, Sussex, VA. She attended Sussex County Public Schools. She retired from Southside Regional Medical Center in 1999, Petersburg, VA. She became a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA and in 1995 moved her membership to Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, under the spiritual guidance of Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin. Bessie was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend. She enjoyed shopping for the latest fashions and accessories, dining out, traveling, attending family gatherings, watching games shows, and her favorite football team with her family. She had a true pride and commitment to the devotion of motherhood for her sons that is beyond words.
Preceded in death by her infant son, Allen Jones; her devoted brothers-in-law, Earl Harris & Thomas Manson, and sisters-in-law Sammie Green & Ollie Manson.
Bessie leaves behind to cherish her memories seven devoted sons: Prince Jones, Sr. of Petersburg, VA, Lyle Jones, Sr. (Wanda) of San Diego, CA, Keith Jones of Buffalo, NY, Fitzgerald Jones, Sr., Darren Jones, Rev. Franklin D. Manson, Jr., and Dr. Torrey S. Manson all of Petersburg, VA. In addition to relishing her memory, her six step-daughters: Karen, Laverne, Mary, Fonda, Madeline, and Madelina, along with their spouse(s), children, and grandchildren.
Also, treasuring her love and adoration in their memories are 19 grandchildren, Monte, LaKenda, Kefira, Prince Jr., Traquan, Beandria, Lyle Jr., Dominique, Autumn, Kayla, Jada, Fitzgerald Jr., Tia, Devin, Akillah, Jasmaine, Domenic, Jaszmine, Timothy; 16 great grandchildren; a loving and devoted sister, Sheila G. Harris of Petersburg, VA; four brothers, Robert T. Green of Baltimore, MD, Joe B. Green (Cora) of Prince George, VA, James L. Green (Hattie), Roy L. Green both of Petersburg, VA; two former sisters-in-law, Deaconess Dallas Booker of Church Road, VA, Joyce Ann Hall of McKenney, VA; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and affectionate cousins to include: Michael Jones & Jacqueline Baker of Maryland, Rachel Dillard (Kelvin) of Prince George, VA, Joyce Jones (Peter) & Florence Parker both of Petersburg, VA, Franklin, Clifford, & Harold Walker of Pennsylvania, and Norman Brown (Rev. Della) of Petersburg, VA; and additional relatives and friends to include former spouses Mr. Junious M. Jones of Sussex County, VA, and Mr. Franklin Manson Sr. of Jacksonville, FL; also leaving to value her memories are her dedicated friends, Patricia Beasley, Diana Taylor, Esther Andrews, Pamela Jones, Francis H. Trent all of Petersburg, VA.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, officiating. Burial will follow at the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411
