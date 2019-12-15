|
Mrs. Bessie B. Green Manson, 75, formerly of 2514 Glendale Ave., Petersburg, VA entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, December 12, 2019, at Hopewell Healthcare Center, Hopewell, VA.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, officiating. Burial will follow at the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 15, 2019