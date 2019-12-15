Home

Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
BESSIE MANSON
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
800 Augusta Avenue
Petersburg, VA
BESSIE B.G. MANSON

BESSIE B.G. MANSON Obituary
Mrs. Bessie B. Green Manson, 75, formerly of 2514 Glendale Ave., Petersburg, VA entered into eternal rest on Thursday morning, December 12, 2019, at Hopewell Healthcare Center, Hopewell, VA.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, officiating. Burial will follow at the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 15, 2019
