Mrs. Bessie Ann James, 80, of 47 Corling Street, Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Virginia. She was born February 22, 1940 in Prince George County, Virginia to the late, Walter H. and Martha Mayfield - Garrison. Bessie was a graduate of J.E.J Moore High School, Class of 1957. She was employed at the Defense General Supply Center, until her retirement in 1994. Bessie was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Prince George, VA for 75 years.
Bessie was preceded in death by her son, Calvin E. James, five brothers and one sister.
Bessie is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Harold James, Sr. of Petersburg, Virginia; four children, Annette Blackwell (Stafford) of Petersburg, VA, Harold James, Jr. (Sheibra) of Sumter, SC, Michael James of Washington, D.C., Reginald James (Kim) of North Dinwiddie, VA; six grandchildren, Shenika Rankins (Charles) of Petersburg, VA, Jeaketa Manga (Kennedy) of Chesterfield, VA, Brittany J. Woods (Thomas), Kristen James and Katrina James all of Columbia, S.C. and William I. Chase (Melanie) of Upper Marlboro, MD; sister, Martha I. Waddy of Temple Hills, MD; her sister from another mother, Mable Gurley of Petersburg, VA; brother-in-law, Berkley James of Hopewell, VA; sister-in-law, Alice Baines of Hopewell, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, including one devoted cousin, Chief Apostle Mary P. Bonner and a very special cousin, John R. Jones both of Prince George, VA; along with six devoted and lifelong friends, Hattie Bethune, Dorothy Jefferson, Laura Evans, Ophelia Jackson, Martha Kelly and Juanita Clark.
A Graveside Homegoing Service for will be held 12 Noon, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 6190 Courthouse Road, Prince George, Virginia.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841. www.blandandtuckerfuneral homes.com
Published in The Progress-Index from May 5 to May 6, 2020