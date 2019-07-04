Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
BESSIE MORING
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for BESSIE MORING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BESSIE M. MORING


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BESSIE M. MORING Obituary
Ms. Bessie M. Moring, affectionately known as "Bee," of 206 Ridge Road, Colonial Heights, VA, departed this life on June 19, 2019, at Hopewell Healthcare Center, Hopewell, VA.

She was born June 4, 1932, in Alberta, VA. Ms. Moring was employed and retired, in 1987, from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. She enjoyed making lamp shades and yard sales. She was a member of the VFW #2239 Ladies Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by Audrey M. Miles, Draper C. Mitchell, Pearlie F. Cole and Annie M. Shell.

Bessie is survived by her son, Wilfred Sandy Colbert Jr. and wife Susan; grandchild, Jamie Lynn West; grand-dog, Raylan; great grandchildren, Brian West, Brayden West and Dylan Elder; niece, Linda D. Miles; nephew, Karl A. Miles Sr.; devoted friends, Marge Colbert, Barbara Williams (thank you for everything); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A special thanks to the staff of Hopewell Health Care and Rehabilitation Center and Kindred Hospice.

At the request of the family, there will be no services.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 4 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now