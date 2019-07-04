|
Ms. Bessie M. Moring, affectionately known as "Bee," of 206 Ridge Road, Colonial Heights, VA, departed this life on June 19, 2019, at Hopewell Healthcare Center, Hopewell, VA.
She was born June 4, 1932, in Alberta, VA. Ms. Moring was employed and retired, in 1987, from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corporation. She was a member of Second Baptist Church. She enjoyed making lamp shades and yard sales. She was a member of the VFW #2239 Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by Audrey M. Miles, Draper C. Mitchell, Pearlie F. Cole and Annie M. Shell.
Bessie is survived by her son, Wilfred Sandy Colbert Jr. and wife Susan; grandchild, Jamie Lynn West; grand-dog, Raylan; great grandchildren, Brian West, Brayden West and Dylan Elder; niece, Linda D. Miles; nephew, Karl A. Miles Sr.; devoted friends, Marge Colbert, Barbara Williams (thank you for everything); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to the staff of Hopewell Health Care and Rehabilitation Center and Kindred Hospice.
At the request of the family, there will be no services.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 4 to July 5, 2019