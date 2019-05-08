Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
BETTIE CLAIBORNE
Wake
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
7419 Boydton Plank Road
North Dinwiddie, VA
God summoned, Mrs. Bettie Louise Claiborne home on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Chesterfield, VA, surrounded by her family. She was born September 5, 1950, to the late Clarence M. Wiggins and Jessie O. Harvell of Dinwiddie, VA.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Deacon John R. Harvell; husband, Russell Claiborne; son, Shawn Jones; two brothers, Robert M. Wiggins and John R. Harvell, Jr.; and a sister Shirley A. Harvell.
As a long-time resident of Dinwiddie County, VA, she was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She received her education in Hampton, VA.
Bettie Louise, retired from Central State Hospital after 30 plus years and also worked at Golden Living Nursing Home. Her love for horses and dogs was her passion. In addition, she enjoyed going to yard sales, watching cooking shows, and being with family and friends.
She leave to cherish her memories: three children, Clarence M. Wiggins II, and Melvin D. Fells, both of Dinwiddie, VA, and Audrey O. Hinds (Dwayne) of Chesterfield, VA; two sisters, Otelia M. Boswell (Theodore) of Richmond, VA, and Linda A. Lynch (William) of Henrico, VA; two grandchildren, Samantha R. Hinds, Dwayne "DJ" Hinds of Chesterfield, VA; two nephews, Robert "Bobby" Wiggins of Chesterfield, VA, and Eric R. Harvell of Newport News, VA; one niece, Jayla S. Harvell of Newport News, VA. In addition, she leaves two sisters-in-law, Rev. Dr. Dru Wiggins Roane of Chesterfield, VA, and Anita Harvell of Newport News, VA; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 7419 Boydton Plank Road, North Dinwiddie, VA. Interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 8 to May 9, 2019
