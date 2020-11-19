1/1
BETTIE MAE FRANCES HILL
1946 - 2020
On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Mrs. Bettie Mae Frances Hill peacefully transitioned to her Heavenly Home. She fought a good fight; she finished the course….to God be the glory. Born to the late A.J. Speight and Dillie "Aleen" Hagans- Speight, Mrs. Hill was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Hill Jr.; son, Kenneth Lee Hill and Ronnie Earl Hill; brothers, A.J. Speight Jr., William Speight and David Barnes, and a grandson, Randy Lee Jackson.

Educated in the North Carolina School System, Mrs. Hill graduated from Green County Training School. She confessed her love for Christ at an early age and joined Faith Tabernacle in Green County North Carolina. Upon moving to Philadelphia, PA she later joined Greater Canaan COGIC under the spiritual leadership of Bishop Vernon Priloeau, Sr.

Mrs. Hill leaves to cherish her memory: her son and sole caregiver, Randy Hill (Christie) of Sutherland VA; sisters, Mildred Coles of Petersburg VA, Bonnie Hill of Freemont NC, Gladys Speight, Linda Edwards, and Diane Artis (Willie) of Wilson NC, Dolly Black (Joe) of Augusta GA, Brenda Barnes of Robersonville NC, Marjorie Williams (Bobby) of Stantonsburg NC, Della Speight and Annie Speight of Wilson NC; brother, John Speight (Alma) of Snow Hill, NC; mother-in-law, Mrs. Remetha Thomas of Goldsboro, NC; grandchildren, Tiffany Chestnut, Ramel Hill, Kenneth Hill, Kenyata Hill and Avery Jackson, great grandchildren, Riley Wheat, Keem Hill, Kairo Hill and Reagan Ellis. The family would like to thank At Home Care & Hospice Tri-Cities and Mrs. Brenda Bland for her dedication and companionship.

Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Shirl Saunders, eulogist. The interment will be held at White Chapel Memorial Park, Feasterville-Trevose, PA.

Family and friends are asked to assemble on the day of services at 1728 Ferndale Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
