On Monday, June 10, 2019, Mrs. Bettie Sue Scott peacefully entered into eternal rest, surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-one years, Joseph Lewis Scott, Sr.; her second husband of five and half years, Eddie Dean Cochran; two sons; and one granddaughter, Natasha Harris.

Bettie Sue Scott was a native of Nansemond County (Suffolk), VA. She was the youngest of five siblings born to the late Paul and Jessie Edwards. She was educated in the Nansemond County Public School System. She attended Norfolk State College, presently Norfolk State University, Norfolk, VA, and Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA. She graduated with honors from Kee Business College, Richmond, VA, majoring in Business Administration.

Sister Scott accepted Christ at an early age and joined Zion United Church of Christ, Holland, VA. She began to sing God's praises at the age of five years old. She made appearances in the local churches in the Suffolk area as a soloist. After marriage, she traveled to Aschaffenburg, Germany with her husband where she sang in the Chapel Choir. When she returned to The United States, she sang with the Cross Bearers Gospel singers.

Because of her love for God, Sister Scott served over 40 years through her involvement in the church on many different levels. She has served as a church secretary (Refuge Temple, Petersburg), president of the Missionary Department, choir member and director, Sunday School and Bible Study teacher. Sister Scott was currently a member of the Community Independent Methodist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Pate Pearson. Since becoming a member, she was appointed by the pastor as church clerk and served as the leader of the Prison Ministry. She also served as a member of the Pastor's Aide, 55+ Senior's Ministry, and the Missionary Ministry.

She leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Joseph Jr. (Vanessa), Corey (Karleah), and Tajuan (Chenita), all of Chesterfield, VA; four sisters, Christine Edwards of Hamstead, NY, Pauline "Beck" Maxwell (Walter), of Union Dale, NY, Orpah West (Clarence) of Suffolk, VA, one brother, William Edwards (Evelyn) of Milford, PA; eight grandchildren, Maurice Scott of Richmond, VA, Jazzmen Scott of Memphis, TN, Jamarian Bates of Petersburg, VA, Jada Scott and Jordan Scott of Chesterfield, VA, Johnnie Harrison, RiCarlos Taylor, and Jaedin Lee, all of Chesterfield; six great-grandchildren; extended daughters; Australia Bolling and Lisa Scott; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services for Bettie Scott will be held 11 am, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Dr. Wesley McLaughlin, pastor, Rev. Alexander Williams, officiating and Rev. Pate Pearson, eulogist.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, from 7- 8:30 pm at Community Independent Methodist Church, 12033 River Rd, Chesterfield, VA.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 2803. (804)863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from June 14 to June 15, 2019