Betty Ann Jones, 62, of North Dinwiddie passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born September 3, 1957, she was the daughter of Mary Ann Yeatts and the late Fred Thomas Yeatts, Jr. She worked in production for DuPont USA for about 12 years, worked as a manager for Sam's Club for 10 years, and also volunteered for Namozine Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Betty adored all of her dogs and loved baking.
She is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Allen Jones, Sr.; children, Stephen Allen Jones, Jr., Dale Thomas Jones and wife, Lalazara; mother, Mary Ann Yeatts; grandchildren, McKenzie Maul, Kyliee Jones; brothers, Fred Yeatts III and wife, Angie, Eddie Yeatts and wife, Tootsie, Teddy Yeatts and wife, April; sisters, Debbie Henshaw and husband, Mike, Cindy Lowman and husband, Terry; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday night, December 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
