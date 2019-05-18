Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Enon Baptist Church
13607 N Enon Church Rd
Chester, VA
Betty Ferrell King, 94, of Chester, Virginia, passed peacefully into eternal life on May 17, 2019. She was the daughter of Edgar Shelburne and Blanche Hundley Ferrell of Belspring, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Richard M. King, and her 10 siblings. She was the last of her generation in the Ferrell family.
Betty was born in Belspring, Virginia. During WWII, she worked in the Nitro Glycerin department at Hercules Radford Arsenal and supported the troops abroad with ammunition. For over 25 years, Betty worked as a Teacher's Aide at Enon Elementary School and retired from the Chesterfield County School System in 1986.
As a member of Enon Baptist Church for over 70 years, Betty worked as a Teacher, Choir Member, Baptist Training Union Director, 29-year Vacation Bible School Principal, and remained a faithful servant to her Lord Jesus until her death.
As a mother, Betty taught her son how to swim, drive a car, and even pole vault. One of Betty's "claims to fame" was the support of her son's business, King's Korner Enterprises, Inc. Located at the Chesterfield County Airport, she became a fixture for over 25 years. She would sit at her special table each day and be affectionately known as "Granny" by all the staff and customers. She would often boast about attending political events with her son; when he was Chairman of Chesterfield's Board of Supervisors.
Best described in Proverbs 31, Betty was a biblical wife, the best Mama, a loving Granny, and a faithful friend to those she loved. As the matriarch of a large family, her passing leaves a void that will not soon be filled. The world is better in knowing her and she is leaving this earthly home knowing that she made it a better place for others to live.
She is survived by her only child, R.M. "Dickie" King, Jr., and wife Alena. Granny leaves behind her 6 pride and joys; the grandchildren: Richard M. "Trey" King III, Tracy King Longworth, Travis Walker King, Troy "Tee" G. Vaden III, Daniel "Logan" Vaden, and Maria Caroline King. She also leaves behind 12 cherished great-grandchildren: Caleb, Toby, Tanner, Sydney, Holden, Abigail, Brody, Taylor, ZiZi, Gracie, Max, and Natalie.
A celebration of life will be held on June 1, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Enon Baptist Church at 13607 N Enon Church Rd, Chester, VA. 23836. A reception to follow at King's Korner at 7511 Airfield Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23237. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 18 to May 19, 2019
